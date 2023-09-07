^

Sports

Eala, partner advance to semis in W100 Tokyo doubles'

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 7, 2023 | 9:34pm
Alex eala and Natsumi Kawaguchi
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala and her Japanese partner, Natsumi Kawaguchi, are off to the semifinals of the W100 Tokyo doubles' competition after defeating the favored pair of Georgia's Sofya Lansere and Natela Dzlamidze, 4-6, 6-3, 12-10, Thursday.

The Eala-Kawaguchi duo dug deep and released everything they had as the match reached the third set.

The third set was tied at 10-10, but the Filipina-Japanese pair scored a crucial point to go to match point.

An error ended the competition for the number three pair of the tournament.

While the two sides won identical receiving points at 29, Eala and Kawaguchi won 38 service points compared to 32 for Lansere and Dzlamidze.

The Georgian pair also had eight double faults compared to three for Eala and Kawaguchi.

Up next for the Asian pair is Great Britain's Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nichols.

They won over Netherlands' Arianne Hartono and China's Xiaodi You.

The British duo is ranked second in the tournament.

Nichols is currently the 97th doubles' player in the world while Barnett is No. 95.

Eala is looking for her first ITF doubles' crown.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
