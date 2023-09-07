^

Cone insists Gilas job only on the interim

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 7, 2023 | 8:29pm
Cone insists Gilas job only on the interim
Tim Cone
Philstar.com / Erwin Cagadas

MANILA, Philippines -- New Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone on Thursday reiterated that his appointment is just on an “interim basis.”

Basketball leaders on Thursday announced Cone’s appointment as Gilas’ coach for the Asiad.

This, just a few days after Gilas head coach Chot Reyes “stepped aside” from his post after winning a game at the world cup against China.

The popular Cone, however, reiterated that this is just temporary.

“I made it clear to everyone that this is really an interim job. I did it in the Southeast Asian Games,” he told reporters in an ambush interview on Thursday.

“I’m just here to help as much as I can, through the next four weeks and that will, hopefully, give SBP time to sit down and review everything and set course for the program,” he added.

After the Asiad, the next big thing for Philippine basketball is the Olympic qualifiers.

“I’m just here to help them out until they can get to that point and start developing their program through the Olympic qualifiers,” Cone said.

Cone will have Jong Uichico, Josh Reyes, Richard del Rosario and former Gilas player LA Tenorio as his assistants.

San Miguel Corporation sports director Alfrancis Chua is the team manager, while PBA commissioner Willie Marcial is his deputy.

Cone underscored it was never his intention to be the head coach despite being Reyes’ deputy for the world cup.

“Given the time frame, that only two weeks before we play and the preparation time, [Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas head] Al [Panlilio] and [Chua] came in and spoke to me [and told me] we need someone right now,” Cone said.

He said that after he received the call, he talked to Reyes, who then gave him his blessing.

“I talked to Chot and he gave me his blessing,” Cone said.

“He told me that he thought I was the best guy for the job so it gave me the confidence to step up,” Cone added.

San Miguel Corporation big boss Ramon Ang, Cone bared, personally asked him to reconsider his earlier stance to not coach the team.

For his part, Chua said that he talked to Ang and that the latter told him to tell Cone to “do it for the country.”

“You can say no to a lot of people, but you cannot say no to [Ang],” Cone acknowledged.

