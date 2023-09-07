^

Fajardo joins Ginebra top dogs in Cone-coached, Asiad-bound Gilas

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 7, 2023 | 5:56pm
Fajardo joins Ginebra top dogs in Cone-coached, Asiad-bound Gilas
From left: Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar and June Mar Fajardo

MANILA, Philippine – Three holdovers from the Gilas Pilipinas’ FIBA World Cup team will play in the Asian Games in China later this month.

Newly minted Gilas interim head coach Tim Cone said June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson are “in” as the “usual suspects.”

Multi-time PBA Best Import and champion Justin Brownlee is also part of the roster, Cone said. 

Brownlee, who was earlier cut from the Gilas 12 for the world cup, is suiting up once again after his ankle surgery about a month ago. 

“[Brownlee’s] still undergoing some rehab, he’s gonna be continuing it, but he’s back on the court. He’s running up and down, he’s joining things, he’s shooting,” Cone told reporters Thursday.

“He said he feels good. He said he has very minimal pain in his ankle, the doctors basically gave him the clearance but he’s got to continue to rehab as he goes,” he added. 

The naturalized Filipino will also bring his rehab team to China. 

“Whether he’ll be full, 100%, I’m not sure. But it’s part of a gamble that we have to take because who else do we have?” Cone said. 

“We don’t have another naturalized player out there that we can replace him with so a 95%, 90% Justin Brownlee is better than anybody else that we can have this time… He said he can do it so, let’s see,” he added. 

The team is also trying to get Ange Kouame in the team, but he still has to fix some issues with a team in Europe that is trying to sign him.

However, Cone said that Kouame “should be available” in time for the Asian Games. 

Team manager Alfrancis Chua, meanwhile, said they are focusing on getting the “best available players” for the team, regardless if they are coming from an SMC or MVP team. 

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas chief Al Panlilio said that the team’s composition is still being discussed. 

Two injured players, however, are sure to miss the Asiad — Jamie Malonzo and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser. 

“[Rosser] is out. I spoke to him earlier this morning. His leg is still broken, it hasn’t healed yet,” Cone said. 

“He was at the top of our list, honestly. He gives that versatility… we thought he could be a perfect match with Justin. And he was really dynamic in the Southeast Asian Games,” he added. 

Bone scans showed that Rosser’s leg still has some fractures that haven’t healed yet. 

Malonzo, meanwhile, still is feeling the effects of the bad fall he took in one of the world cup games which led him to miss the final game against China. 

Cone said that this Gilas team will be different from the one that played in the FIBA World Cup since they will focus more on ball movement and it will be a very defensive-oriented team. 

“With this team, we are really looking for two-way players,” Cone told reporters.

“We are looking for guys that are versatile,” he added.

ASIAN GAMES

GILAS

GILAS PILIPINAS

JUNE MAR FAJARDO

PBA

SCOTTIE THOMPSON

TIM CONE
