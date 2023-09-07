^

Olympic body forms Esports Commission

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
September 7, 2023 | 12:42pm
The Olympic Esports Week was officially declared open on June 22 at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.
MANILA, Philippines — The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced the formation of the IOC's Esports Commission to be chaired by IOC Member David Lappartient.

Lappartient had been the head of the IOC Esports Liaison Group and Olympic Esports Week that took place last June in Singapore. He also is the current president of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

“The IOC believes that virtual sports have the potential to complement and enhance the traditional Olympic sports, and that they can provide new opportunities for athletes and fans to participate in the Olympic Movement. We believe that virtual sports can help to promote the values of excellence, friendship and respect that are at the heart of the Olympic Games, and that they can inspire young people around the world to get involved in sports and to lead active and healthy lifestyles,” said IOC president Thomas Bach.

In 2021, the IOC released its five-year agenda with a recommendation of: "Encourage the development of virtual sports and further engage with video gaming communities."

Though the recommendation emphasized virtual sport, esports or competitive gaming was also something the IOC was looking at, as evidenced by the inclusion of esports in the last three Southeast Asian Games, as well as the coming Asian Indoor and Martial Art Games, and Asian Games.

In the inaugural Olympic Esports Series (OES) held last June in Singapore, 10 virtual sports were featured: Archery, Baseball, Chess, Cycling, Dance, Motor Sport, Sailing, Taekwondo, Tennis, and Sport Shooting which was the only event to feature a popular esports title — Fortnite.

