Morado-de Guzman to play for Japan V. League's Denso Airybees

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 7, 2023 | 12:33pm
Morado-de Guzman to play for Japan V. League's Denso Airybees
Jia Morado
Sports Vision

MANILA, Philippines – Another Filipino volleyball player is off to the Land of the Rising Sun.

Jia Morado-de Guzman has signed with Japan V. League's Denso Airybees, the team announced Thursday.

In an Instagram post by Denso, de Guzman said she is "really looking forward to contribute everything I can for the Denso Airybees."

"Together with the coaches, staff and my teammates, we will do our very best to train, fight and win this season!" she added.

De Guzman played for the Creamline Cool Smashers in the PVL.

Creamline, for its part, tipped its hat to the 28-year-old setter.

"As you begin a new chapter in Japan, we send you love and good vibes," the team said in a separate Instagram post.

"We are always proud of you and will always have your back, Ate Jia! looking forward to seeing your Pambansang Good Vibe moves on the court!" it added.

De Guzman was able to win numerous awards and championships with Creamline, including four finals most valuable player plums.

Denso finished the 2022-23 season in sixth place. They also announced their signing of Brazil's Rosamaria Montibeller. 

De Guzman is set to make her V. League debut against the defending champions NEC Red Rockets, the PVL said.

She joins Jaja Santiago, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Bryan Bagunas and Marck Espejo as Filipinos who signed in the Japan V. League.

