Eala exits W100 Tokyo, falls to Aussie

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala has bowed out of the W100 Tokyo in the round of 16 after dropping a three-set heartbreaker against Australia's Kimberly Birrell, 6-4, (5)6-7, 2-6, Wednesday in Japan.

Eala took the first set against the fifth-seeded Birrell with ease.

She rode the momentum in the second set, but play was suspended with the set tied at 4-4 due to weather conditions.

When play resumed, Birrell pounced on the Filipina as she took the tiebreak.

Eala could not recover further as Birrell overpowered her en route to a 6-2 third set.

The Filipina recorded eight double faults against her mighty opponent.

While she won more service points, Birrell won 53 receiving points compared to 41 for Eala.

Eala still has an opportunity to win a doubles' title at the W100 Tokyo as she pairs up with Japan's Natsumi Kawaguchi Thursday.

They will face the Georgian pair of Natela Dzalamidze and Sofya Lansere.

The Lansere-Dzalamidze duo is ranked third in the tournament.