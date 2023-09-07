'Relentless' Canada proves arsenal in semis berth-clinching win vs Slovenia

MANILA, Philippines – A confident Canada coach Jordi Fernández raved over his team’s elite capability on both ends of the court as they punched their first-ever ticket to the FIBA World Cup semifinals with a 100-89 win over Luka Doncic and Slovenia Wednesday night.

NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Oklahoma City recorded a game-high 31 points while another NBA stalwart, New York's RJ Barrett, scattered 24 points and pulled down nine rebounds as the Canadians completed the semifinals cast.

They did not have it easy though, as they had to deal with the threat posed by Doncic’s scoring and playmaking capability. The game was neck and neck in the first two quarters, and Canada was unable to create significant separation until over three minutes into the third period when Houston Rocket Dillon Brooks knocked down a 3-pointer to put them ahead, 59-52.

Brooks, Gilgeous-Alexander and Barrett led their team in keeping Slovenia at bay with an equal amount of offensive and defensive efforts, something Fernández stressed is the reason they made it this far in the tournament.

“Everybody sees Shae's points, which is good. He's very good, but he led the game in rebounding (10), and he had four assists to one turnover,” Fernández said at the post-game conference

“He dominated the game at playmaking, scoring and finishing possessions. So I think that is even more impressive,” he added.

Fernández is just delighted to have more weapons at his disposal.

“But it's not just Shai. That's his job. His job is to defend, play-make and score,” the Canadian mentor continued, also citing Brooks’ defensive intensity in helping frustrate Doncic.

Dallas' franchise player ended up being ejected in the final 6:37 of the game after netting a second technical foul due to repeated complaining.

“Everybody else has a job in this team. And I think our guys like Dillon, his role today? He did it at a high level. RJ. Kelly (Olynyk),” said Fernández.

Now, Canada is marching to the semis oozing with the confidence they still carry over from an impressive campaign in the tournament’s staging in Jakarata, Indonesia. There, they finished with a 4-1 record, including a pulsating 88-85 ouster of former world champion Spain.

And that’s all thanks to the team’s depth and attitude, according to Fernández.

“And at the end of the day... this team is relentless. We've shown it in Jakarta, and we're showing it here too.”

Fernández and the rest of Team Canada are two wins away from a coveted gold medal, and they look to make it to the final dance by beating Serbia on Friday.

The USA and Germany will dispute the other finals berth.