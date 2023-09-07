^

Sports

'Relentless' Canada proves arsenal in semis berth-clinching win vs Slovenia

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
September 7, 2023 | 12:32am
'Relentless' Canada proves arsenal in semis berth-clinching win vs Slovenia
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a sterling outing for Canada with 31 points and 10 rebounds.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines – A confident Canada coach Jordi Fernández raved over his team’s elite capability on both ends of the court as they punched their first-ever ticket to the FIBA World Cup semifinals with a 100-89 win over Luka Doncic and Slovenia Wednesday night.

NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Oklahoma City recorded a game-high 31 points while another NBA stalwart, New York's RJ Barrett, scattered 24 points and pulled down nine rebounds as the Canadians completed the semifinals cast.

They did not have it easy though, as they had to deal with the threat posed by Doncic’s scoring and playmaking capability. The game was neck and neck in the first two quarters, and Canada was unable to create significant separation until over three minutes into the third period when Houston Rocket Dillon Brooks knocked down a 3-pointer to put them ahead, 59-52.

Brooks, Gilgeous-Alexander and Barrett led their team in keeping Slovenia at bay with an equal amount of offensive and defensive efforts, something Fernández stressed is the reason they made it this far in the tournament.

“Everybody sees Shae's points, which is good. He's very good, but he led the game in rebounding (10), and he had four assists to one turnover,” Fernández said at the post-game conference

“He dominated the game at playmaking, scoring and finishing possessions. So I think that is even more impressive,” he added. 

Fernández is just delighted to have more weapons at his disposal.

“But it's not just Shai. That's his job. His job is to defend, play-make and score,” the Canadian mentor continued, also citing Brooks’ defensive intensity in helping frustrate Doncic.

Dallas' franchise player ended up being ejected in the final 6:37 of the game after netting a second technical foul due to repeated complaining.

“Everybody else has a job in this team. And I think our guys like Dillon, his role today? He did it at a high level. RJ. Kelly (Olynyk),” said Fernández.

Now, Canada is marching to the semis oozing with the confidence they still carry over from an impressive campaign in the tournament’s staging in Jakarata, Indonesia. There, they finished with a 4-1 record, including a pulsating 88-85 ouster of former world champion Spain.

And that’s all thanks to the team’s depth and attitude, according to Fernández.

“And at the end of the day... this team is relentless. We've shown it in Jakarta, and we're showing it here too.”

Fernández and the rest of Team Canada are two wins away from a coveted gold medal, and they look to make it to the final dance by beating Serbia on Friday.

The USA and Germany will dispute the other finals berth.

vuukle comment

CANADA

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Zagklis says &lsquo;Bilog Ang Bola&rsquo;

Zagklis says ‘Bilog Ang Bola’

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
It didn’t take long for FIBA secretary-general Andreas Zagklis to catch on to the popular Pilipino saying “bilog...
Sports
fbtw
Peak defense keys USA blowout win over Italy&nbsp;

Peak defense keys USA blowout win over Italy 

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Team USA’s defensive brilliance was on full display as the Americans showcased a 100-63 demolition job over Italy Tuesday...
Sports
fbtw
USA in right direction with rebound vs Italy, says Reaves

USA in right direction with rebound vs Italy, says Reaves

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The job is nowhere near done for Austin Reaves and Team USA as they look to return to basketball glory at the 2023 FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
Bridges cites USA top scorer Edwards&rsquo; unselfishness vs Italy

Bridges cites USA top scorer Edwards’ unselfishness vs Italy

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite finishing with just three points in their 100-63 rout of Italy in their FIBA World Cup knockout quarterfinal match,...
Sports
fbtw
Italian 'hornets' pull off unexpected FIBA World Cup finish&nbsp;

Italian 'hornets' pull off unexpected FIBA World Cup finish 

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite a painful 100-63 defeat at the hands of Team USA, Italy head coach Gianmarco Pozzecco said he is proud of his te...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Late birdies net Castil 1-shot lead

Late birdies net Castil 1-shot lead

2 hours ago
After a wobbly frontside, Velinda Castil birdied two of the last four holes to salvage a second straight 73 and move on top...
Sports
fbtw
Djoko, Gauff steam into last 4

Djoko, Gauff steam into last 4

2 hours ago
Novak Djokovic charged into a record 47th Grand Slam semifinal on a steamy Tuesday at the US Open with a straight-sets win...
Sports
fbtw

Quiban storms ahead with 67

2 hours ago
Justin Quiban shrugged off a brief rain delay with a second straight 67 and stormed past Reymon Jaraula and Jhonnel Ababa for a one-stroke lead halfway through the ICTSI Del Monte Championship here yesterday.
Sports
fbtw

Hangzhou is ceasefire for Diaz, Ando

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
For the Hangzhou Asian Games unfurling later this month, Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz and fellow Olympian Elreen Ando won’t be competing in the same division.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with