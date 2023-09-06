^

Sports

Heartbroken Latvia moves forward as FIBA World Cup run ends vs Germany

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 6, 2023 | 10:40pm
Heartbroken Latvia moves forward as FIBA World Cup run ends vs Germany
Even without superstar Kristaps Porzingis, the Latvians still punched above their weight.
FIBA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines — Latvia’s Cinderella run at the 2023 FIBA World Cup ended at the hands of powerhouse Germany as the squad fell in a tightly contested game, 81-79, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

Relegated to the classification phase in the Final 8, Latvia coach Luca Banchi said the team has to move in the right direction.

Having impressed in the team’s maiden World Cup, where they were able to hang with the best in the planet, Banchi said there’s a ways to go from here.

“I believe the direction is pretty clear. We arrived here in competition with a good mix of young players and veterans and experienced players who match each other very well. They help a lot the youngsters to feel part of this program,” Banchi said after the game. 

“It’s a matter of just moving forward. The next goal is not the pre-Olympic qualification but the next goal is tomorrow, we have another game, and one again before the end of this tournament.”

Even without Latvian superstar Kristaps Porzingis, Banchi’s wards still punched above their weight.

But in order to sustain their momentum, Banchi knows that they must continue to compete and play well against top teams.

“When you have such a type of opportunity to play against the seven best teams in the world, it’s time to use it. Despite of course, our heart is actually broken. But we have to play and we have to play well because you know, only compete with the best can make you evolve as a team, as a player.” he said.

Banchi also has a personal stake in their next game, as the Latvians will play against his compatriots in Italy.

Despite his connection with his Italian roots, he said he is immensely proud of Latvia.

“From my side, it’s kind of weird, of course, as Italian, but also when I took the job in Latvia, I was not expecting after two years, to be in [the] World Cup, to play in the top eight. And to face Italy. And bring this program to the level of Italian basketball makes me very proud, very proud,” he said.

Latvia and Italy will play in the classification game on Thursday, September 7.

vuukle comment

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

LATVIA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Zagklis says &lsquo;Bilog Ang Bola&rsquo;

Zagklis says ‘Bilog Ang Bola’

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
It didn’t take long for FIBA secretary-general Andreas Zagklis to catch on to the popular Pilipino saying “bilog...
Sports
fbtw
Peak defense keys USA blowout win over Italy&nbsp;

Peak defense keys USA blowout win over Italy 

By Dino Maragay | 23 hours ago
Team USA’s defensive brilliance was on full display as the Americans showcased a 100-63 demolition job over Italy Tuesday...
Sports
fbtw
USA in right direction with rebound vs Italy, says Reaves

USA in right direction with rebound vs Italy, says Reaves

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The job is nowhere near done for Austin Reaves and Team USA as they look to return to basketball glory at the 2023 FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
Italian 'hornets' pull off unexpected FIBA World Cup finish&nbsp;

Italian 'hornets' pull off unexpected FIBA World Cup finish 

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite a painful 100-63 defeat at the hands of Team USA, Italy head coach Gianmarco Pozzecco said he is proud of his te...
Sports
fbtw
Bridges cites USA top scorer Edwards&rsquo; unselfishness vs Italy

Bridges cites USA top scorer Edwards’ unselfishness vs Italy

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite finishing with just three points in their 100-63 rout of Italy in their FIBA World Cup knockout quarterfinal match,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Late birdies net Castil 1-shot lead

Late birdies net Castil 1-shot lead

28 minutes ago
After a wobbly frontside, Velinda Castil birdied two of the last four holes to salvage a second straight 73 and move on top...
Sports
fbtw
Djoko, Gauff steam into last 4

Djoko, Gauff steam into last 4

28 minutes ago
Novak Djokovic charged into a record 47th Grand Slam semifinal on a steamy Tuesday at the US Open with a straight-sets win...
Sports
fbtw

Quiban storms ahead with 67

28 minutes ago
Justin Quiban shrugged off a brief rain delay with a second straight 67 and stormed past Reymon Jaraula and Jhonnel Ababa for a one-stroke lead halfway through the ICTSI Del Monte Championship here yesterday.
Sports
fbtw

Hangzhou is ceasefire for Diaz, Ando

By Joey Villar | 28 minutes ago
For the Hangzhou Asian Games unfurling later this month, Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz and fellow Olympian Elreen Ando won’t be competing in the same division.
Sports
fbtw

‘Mune’ calling on Yulo wannabes

By Joey Villar | 28 minutes ago
Japanese coach Munehiro Kugimiya, the man behind Filipino world champion Carlos Yulo’s massive success, will launch the Japanese Cultural Grassroots Project today at the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with