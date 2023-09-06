Heartbroken Latvia moves forward as FIBA World Cup run ends vs Germany

Even without superstar Kristaps Porzingis, the Latvians still punched above their weight.

MANILA, Philippines — Latvia’s Cinderella run at the 2023 FIBA World Cup ended at the hands of powerhouse Germany as the squad fell in a tightly contested game, 81-79, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

Relegated to the classification phase in the Final 8, Latvia coach Luca Banchi said the team has to move in the right direction.

Having impressed in the team’s maiden World Cup, where they were able to hang with the best in the planet, Banchi said there’s a ways to go from here.

“I believe the direction is pretty clear. We arrived here in competition with a good mix of young players and veterans and experienced players who match each other very well. They help a lot the youngsters to feel part of this program,” Banchi said after the game.

“It’s a matter of just moving forward. The next goal is not the pre-Olympic qualification but the next goal is tomorrow, we have another game, and one again before the end of this tournament.”

Even without Latvian superstar Kristaps Porzingis, Banchi’s wards still punched above their weight.

But in order to sustain their momentum, Banchi knows that they must continue to compete and play well against top teams.

“When you have such a type of opportunity to play against the seven best teams in the world, it’s time to use it. Despite of course, our heart is actually broken. But we have to play and we have to play well because you know, only compete with the best can make you evolve as a team, as a player.” he said.

Banchi also has a personal stake in their next game, as the Latvians will play against his compatriots in Italy.

Despite his connection with his Italian roots, he said he is immensely proud of Latvia.

“From my side, it’s kind of weird, of course, as Italian, but also when I took the job in Latvia, I was not expecting after two years, to be in [the] World Cup, to play in the top eight. And to face Italy. And bring this program to the level of Italian basketball makes me very proud, very proud,” he said.

Latvia and Italy will play in the classification game on Thursday, September 7.