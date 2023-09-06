Ex-NBA stars to hold FIBA World Cup talk show in Manila

MANILA, Philippines – Apart from the usual offerings of NBA stars in the ongoing FIBA World Cup, more legends are scheduled to arrive to spice up the final phase even more.

Cage legends Pau Gasol, Carmelo Anthony and Luis Scola will have a scheduled one-hour talk show on Saturday at the Sofitel in Pasay City where they will share views of the event, snippets of the finals on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena and their illustrious NBA careers.

Scola, for his part, arrived Wednesday while Gasol and Anthony are scheduled to fly in Thursday.

Gasol is both legendary in the NBA where he won two championships with the popular Los Angeles Lakers as well as the FIBA World Cup where he led Spain to the gold in 2006 in Japan and 2019 in China.

Anthony was a 10-time NBA All-Star with the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks and was a part of the United States squad to copped three Olympic gold medals.

Scola had a memorable NBA career and was with Argentina when it claimed its first Olympic goal in 2004 in Athens.

Gasol will also join former WNBA champion Sue Bird, who will fly in Thursday, at the MOA Arena to talk about the FIBA Women’s World Cup.