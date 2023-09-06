USA's Kerr stresses need to familiarize themselves with FIBA play

US' Head Coach Steve Kerr (L) gestures during the FIBA Basketball World Cup group C match between US and New Zealand at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay city, suburban Manila on August 26, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – The FIBA Basketball World Cup is a whole different arena.

And the NBA talent-laden Team USA, despite the powerhouse squad that it is, will attest to it after encountering resistance en route to the semifinals here in Manila.

Team USA head coach Steve Kerr said the world basketball landscape does not revolve only around the NBA, making it a tough transition even for the top-notch NBA players in the FIBA stage.

“We have great respect for FIBA basketball. One of the things we have to do with USA Basketball coaches is we have to teach our guys that FIBA is a different game than the NBA,” said Kerr after Team USA dismantled Italy, 100-63, to barge into the Final Four.

Team USA’s 37-point win over the Italians was its way of bouncing back with a bang after tasting its first loss at the hands of Lithuania, 110-104, in the second round.

But in a major turnaround, Lithuania despite being on a high after the stunning win over the title favorites crashed back to the ground with a deflating 87-68 loss to fellow European power Serbia.

Kerr, the multi-champion coach and player in the NBA, said that what makes the FIBA play a beautiful one with unexpected results brought by equally formidable squads from around the globe.

“The first order of business is to respect those differences and teach the different rules and let the guys know how good these teams are,” said Kerr from the Golden State Warriors.

“Lithuania was amazing the other night. I didn’t see the game but I understand Serbia was brilliant tonight in beating Lithuania. There’s a lot of great teams over here.”

And contrary to expectations that the current basketball landscape featuring an international-centric play would frustrate Team USA, Kerr disagreed as it has long been a level playing field in the World Cup.

In fact, Team USA only finished seventh place in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China. Overall, Team USA is actually tied with Yugoslavia for the most titles with five each, followed by Soviet Union with three as well as Argentina and Brazil with two each.

“We respect that. We love the fact that the game has gone global,” he beamed though Team USA has been the barometer in the Olympics with 16 gold medals out of the 20 editions, now including four straight.

“There’s been great basketball in Serbia, the former Yugoslavia, Croatia, Montenegro, the whole region, there has been great basketball there for a long, long time and we respect that. And we know that these teams are very difficult to beat.”

Team USA, bannered by young NBA stars, will shoot for its sixth title to reclaim world basketball glory starting with a semifinal match against the winner between Germany and Latvia.