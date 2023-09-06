^

Sports

Castil bounces back to retake lead in ICTSI Del Monte tiff

Philstar.com
September 6, 2023 | 4:41pm
Castil bounces back to retake lead in ICTSI Del Monte tiff
Velinda Casti
Pilipinas Golf

BUKIDNON – Unshaken by a wobbly frontside stint, Velinda Castil battled back in a fashion rarely seen in a junior golfer, birdying two of the last four holes to salvage a second straight 73 and back to where she was at the start – on top of the ICTSI Del Monte Championship heap.

Castil’s birdies on Nos. 15 and 18 made up for her double-bogey on the first hole and a bogey on the ninth and her late rebound stood out in a rain-hit day when Harmie Constantino and Daniella Uy limped with mishaps on Del Monte Golf Club’s tough finishing holes and fell off the leaderboard.

With a 146 aggregate and a one-shot lead over new pursuer Pamela Mariano, the 15-year-old Castil candidly admitted the pressure to deliver in his first title crack in a pro tournament is mounting while doubts begin to creep into her young mind.

“Medyo kinakabahan ako kasi 1-up lang ang lamang ko,” said Castil, who is coming off a runner-up finish in the 15-18 age group category of the Junior PGT VisMin Classic at Pueble de Oro last Sunday that earned her a slot in next month’s national finals.

“Sana lang, bukas (Thursday), ma-maintain ko lang ang score ko,” added the Manolo Fortich native who thus moved 18 holes away from becoming the youngest — and the first junior golfer — to win on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour.

Then amateur Princess Superal won the final leg of the LPGT’s inaugural season in Baguio in 2013 at age 16.

But out to spoil her record run is a couple of title hungry pro contenders, including Mariano, who also rallied with birdies on Nos. 14 and 16 to turn in the day’s best 71 and take the challenger’s role at 147.

“I just enjoyed the game and was able to correct some of my mistakes in the first round,” said Mariano, referring to her big recovery from a first round 76.

Unlike in her first stab at LPGT at Mount Malarayat last year where she wound up tied for fourth after a final round 77, the 25-year-old shotmaker liked her chances this time, saying: “I think familiar ako sa greens, mas kabisado ko ang speed at play ng greens dito.”

Yvon Bisera, who finished runner-up to Uy in the last LPGT leg at Forest Hills, carded a second straight 74 on a four-bogey, two-birdie round and lay just two strokes off Castil with a 148 in a tie with a charging amateur Mafy Singson, the runaway winner at Valley, who also fought back from a three-over card with birdies on Nos. 11 and 15.

“Okay lang ang laro pero me mga holes naman talaga na nagkakamali,” said Bisera, pointing to her three-bogey skid from No. 6 marred by a three-putt miscue on the seventh where she flubbed a birdie chance and missed a par-putt bid from short range.

Abby Abarcas, the other junior golfer who tied Bisera at second in the first round of the 54-hole tournament organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. and backed by PGTI official apparel Kampfortis Golf, made four bogeys against a birdie to drop to joint fifth at 149 after a 75.

Uy tied for the lead with a front 36 but slipped with a bogey-bogey finish, ending up with a 74 and dropping to Abarcas’ group that includes Koreans Ju Young Yang and amateur Jiwon Lee, who shot 78 and 76, respectively.

Constantino actually made an early charge from four shots down with birdies on Nos. 4 and 9 for the best frontside output among the 25-player field. But the back-to-back winner at Luisita and Villamor tripped with a double-bogey on No. 11 and yielded a stroke on the 13th to wind up with a 73.

She stood at joint ninth at 150, four strokes off Castil, with Apple Fudolin and Korean Min Yeong Kim, who put in a 74 and 72, respectively.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
USA in right direction with rebound vs Italy, says Reaves

USA in right direction with rebound vs Italy, says Reaves

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
The job is nowhere near done for Austin Reaves and Team USA as they look to return to basketball glory at the 2023 FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
Italian 'hornets' pull off unexpected FIBA World Cup finish&nbsp;

Italian 'hornets' pull off unexpected FIBA World Cup finish 

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Despite a painful 100-63 defeat at the hands of Team USA, Italy head coach Gianmarco Pozzecco said he is proud of his te...
Sports
fbtw
Bridges cites USA top scorer Edwards&rsquo; unselfishness vs Italy

Bridges cites USA top scorer Edwards’ unselfishness vs Italy

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Despite finishing with just three points in their 100-63 rout of Italy in their FIBA World Cup knockout quarterfinal match,...
Sports
fbtw
Team USA, Serbia in semis; Luka makes Manila debut for Slovenia

Team USA, Serbia in semis; Luka makes Manila debut for Slovenia

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Thrust into their first win-or-go-home situation in this FIBA World Cup, Team USA’s young guns gamely said let’s...
Sports
fbtw
Cone, WC core to carry flag in Asiad?

Cone, WC core to carry flag in Asiad?

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Filipino hoops officials are determined to bring back Gilas Pilipinas’ players and its think tank from the FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fil-Am NBA hype man hits pinnacle of career with FIBA World Cup gig

Fil-Am NBA hype man hits pinnacle of career with FIBA World Cup gig

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Filipino-American hype man Franco Finn is no stranger to NBA arenas and top-level basketball, as he’s spent the last...
Sports
fbtw
Alcala targets 3rd straight triathlon gold in 5150 race

Alcala targets 3rd straight triathlon gold in 5150 race

2 hours ago
John Alcala sets out for another stab at triathlon glory, top-billing a stellar cast out to foil his drive for a third straight...
Sports
fbtw
Dominican Republic basketball team's physiotherapist succumbs to heart attack on flight home

Dominican Republic basketball team's physiotherapist succumbs to heart attack on flight home

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
A member of the Dominican Republic’s staff at the FIBA World Cup died while on the flight back to the country, the team...
Sports
fbtw
EABL 22-U 'Rising Heroes' cagefest tips off

EABL 22-U 'Rising Heroes' cagefest tips off

5 hours ago
Vincent Tibang scored 18 points in leading Smash Navotas Basketball to a tight 81-78 win over Mapua 521 Trading Red Robbins...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with