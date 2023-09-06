Fil-Am NBA hype man hits pinnacle of career with FIBA World Cup gig

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American hype man Franco Finn is no stranger to NBA arenas and top-level basketball, as he’s spent the last two decades working NBA games as the Golden State Warriors’ hype man.

But now during the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Finn is presented with a new opportunity he hasn’t done before – strutting his stuff on the world stage.

Having been used to doing his job at the Oracle Arena and at Chase Center with the Warriors, Finn now gets to experience a whole new ball game.

“This is a homecoming. This is literally full circle now. I’ve been in the NBA for 21 seasons, going on my 21st, and to do this after two decades to come to Manila, Philippines for the World Cup, this is a dream come true,” Finn told the local media before his first assignment at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“I’m representing not only Dub Nation back home, but all the Filipinos worldwide, you know, being the first and only Filipino hype man in the NBA. It’s been an honor and a pleasure, and now coming here to the biggest stage around the world, I’m very excited.”

Finn was born to a Filipino mother and has been very vocal about his heritage. Working for Golden State, where there are also many Filipinos in their community and fan base, he is grateful for the chance to do this in his home country.

“I’m excited to see all my kababayans here and I know everyone’s tuning in from around the world and the Philippines is the perfect backdrop for the World Cup,” he said.

“We know that basketball is such a big global sport but in the Philippines, this is like Number 1, so when I go to Chase Center and I see all my kababayans, a lot of Filipinos there, I know that’s just a sample size of what the world loves so much about this game,” he added.

Not many know but the hype man actually worked to get here, making sure that his schedule was clear.

And after everything he’s accomplished in his career, Finn says this is one of the biggest milestones in his life.

“It’s funny because after my [NBA] All-Star this year, I thought that was one of the biggest moments in my 20-year career as a hype man and then maybe a few months ago, I got a direct message on my Instagram about hey, you know, Manila’s hosting the FIBA World Cup. I said, oh are they? I looked it up and oh my gosh, it is here,” narrated Finn.

“And at first, I was like, okay, how can I make this happen? How do I take the time off before the season to make this happen? And I looked at my schedule, I worked around a couple of things, moved some stuff around, and I said, this is an opportunity I cannot miss. This is literally, probably, the gold stamp in my 21 years now being a hype man and I got to say, I’m so proud and honored.”

Finn begins his World Cup stint by announcing the quarterfinals games on Wednesday.