^

Sports

Fil-Am NBA hype man hits pinnacle of career with FIBA World Cup gig

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 6, 2023 | 4:29pm
Fil-Am NBA hype man hits pinnacle of career with FIBA World Cup gig
After everything he’s accomplished in his career, Franco Finn says this is one of the biggest milestones in his life.
Photo from Franco Finn's Instagram

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American hype man Franco Finn is no stranger to NBA arenas and top-level basketball, as he’s spent the last two decades working NBA games as the Golden State Warriors’ hype man.

But now during the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Finn is presented with a new opportunity he hasn’t done before – strutting his stuff on the world stage.

Having been used to doing his job at the Oracle Arena and at Chase Center with the Warriors, Finn now gets to experience a whole new ball game.

“This is a homecoming. This is literally full circle now. I’ve been in the NBA for 21 seasons, going on my 21st, and to do this after two decades to come to Manila, Philippines for the World Cup, this is a dream come true,” Finn told the local media before his first assignment at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“I’m representing not only Dub Nation back home, but all the Filipinos worldwide, you know, being the first and only Filipino hype man in the NBA. It’s been an honor and a pleasure, and now coming here to the biggest stage around the world, I’m very excited.”

Finn was born to a Filipino mother and has been very vocal about his heritage. Working for Golden State, where there are also many Filipinos in their community and fan base, he is grateful for the chance to do this in his home country.

“I’m excited to see all my kababayans here and I know everyone’s tuning in from around the world and the Philippines is the perfect backdrop for the World Cup,” he said.

“We know that basketball is such a big global sport but in the Philippines, this is like Number 1, so when I go to Chase Center and I see all my kababayans, a lot of Filipinos there, I know that’s just a sample size of what the world loves so much about this game,” he added.

Not many know but the hype man actually worked to get here, making sure that his schedule was clear.

And after everything he’s accomplished in his career, Finn says this is one of the biggest milestones in his life.

“It’s funny because after my [NBA] All-Star this year, I thought that was one of the biggest moments in my 20-year career as a hype man and then maybe a few months ago, I got a direct message on my Instagram about hey, you know, Manila’s hosting the FIBA World Cup. I said, oh are they? I looked it up and oh my gosh, it is here,” narrated Finn. 

“And at first, I was like, okay, how can I make this happen? How do I take the time off before the season to make this happen? And I looked at my schedule, I worked around a couple of things, moved some stuff around, and I said, this is an opportunity I cannot miss. This is literally, probably, the gold stamp in my 21 years now being a hype man and I got to say, I’m so proud and honored.”

Finn begins his World Cup stint by announcing the quarterfinals games on Wednesday.

vuukle comment

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
USA in right direction with rebound vs Italy, says Reaves

USA in right direction with rebound vs Italy, says Reaves

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
The job is nowhere near done for Austin Reaves and Team USA as they look to return to basketball glory at the 2023 FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
Italian 'hornets' pull off unexpected FIBA World Cup finish&nbsp;

Italian 'hornets' pull off unexpected FIBA World Cup finish 

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Despite a painful 100-63 defeat at the hands of Team USA, Italy head coach Gianmarco Pozzecco said he is proud of his te...
Sports
fbtw
Bridges cites USA top scorer Edwards&rsquo; unselfishness vs Italy

Bridges cites USA top scorer Edwards’ unselfishness vs Italy

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Despite finishing with just three points in their 100-63 rout of Italy in their FIBA World Cup knockout quarterfinal match,...
Sports
fbtw
Cone, WC core to carry flag in Asiad?

Cone, WC core to carry flag in Asiad?

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Filipino hoops officials are determined to bring back Gilas Pilipinas’ players and its think tank from the FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw

What to expect in Hangzhou

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
No doubt, the Philippines faces a severe challenge in men’s basketball at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sept. 23-Oct. 8.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
After FIBA World Cup exit, Italy turns attention to Olympics

After FIBA World Cup exit, Italy turns attention to Olympics

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Following a tough defeat at the hands of Team USA, Italy will work on going back to the Olympics for as long as it takes...
Sports
fbtw
Hangzhou Asiad gold on Alido's mind

Hangzhou Asiad gold on Alido's mind

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Ira Alido, a former national team mainstay and now one of the Philippine Golf Tour’s leading players, believes he’s...
Sports
fbtw
Kerr vows to keep intensity as USA moves 2 wins away from FIBA World Cup gold

Kerr vows to keep intensity as USA moves 2 wins away from FIBA World Cup gold

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Team USA played arguably their best game in the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Tuesday night as they thrashed Italy, 100-63, in the...
Sports
fbtw
Bernaldez cops twin titles in PPS-Mati netfest

Bernaldez cops twin titles in PPS-Mati netfest

5 hours ago
Chelsea Bernaldez raised the girls’ 18-and-under trophy for the second straight week and added the 16-and-U crown for...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with