Dominican Republic basketball team's physiotherapist succumbs to heart attack on flight home

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 6, 2023 | 2:16pm
Bladimir Regalado (right) celebrating with Karl-Anthony Towns
Facebook / FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- A member of the Dominican Republic’s staff at the FIBA World Cup died while on the flight back to the country, the team announced on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the squad said Bladimir Regalado, their physiotherapist, suffered a heart attack on the flight to the Dominican Republic from the Philippines.

“With deep sadness, we report the death of Bladimir Regalado, physiotherapist of our National Team, who suffered a heart attack on the flight back from the Philippines, where he accompanied our team in the FIBA World Cup 2023,” the Facebook post read, as translated by the social media page.

The team described Regalado, also known as “NBA,” as an essential part of the team.

“We are deeply sorry for this loss and send our condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. Bladimir Regalado was a fundamental pillar in the team, dedicated and passionate about his work. Peace to your soul,” it said.

“His efforts and commitment to the world of Dominican basketball will always be remembered. Rest in peace, NBA,” it added.

FIBA also sent condolences to the family of Regalado and the Dominican Republic team. 

"Bladimir will be dearly missed by all. Rest in peace," FIBA said in an Instagram post. 

The Dominican Republic’s Karl-Anthony Towns and Angel Delgado also posted kind words for Regalado in their respective social media accounts.

2023 FIBA WORLD CUP

BASKETBALL

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023
