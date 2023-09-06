EABL 22-U 'Rising Heroes' cagefest tips off

EABL Chairman Dr. Joseph Jocson leads officials and guests in the ceremonial jump ball for the opening of the ‘Rising Heroes’ East-Asia Basketball League 22-Under Open Invitational last September 2 at the Brgy. Jesus Dela Pena Gym, Marikina City.

MANILA, Philippines – Vincent Tibang scored 18 points in leading Smash Navotas Basketball to a tight 81-78 win over Mapua 521 Trading Red Robbins in the opening match of the “Rising Heroes” East-Asia Basketball League 22-Under Open Invitational last September 2 at the Brgy. Jesus Dela Pena Gym in Marikina City.

EABL Chairman Dr. Joseph Jocson led officials and guests in the ceremonial jump ball to kick off the league — a grassroots program backed by Batang Maynila Incorporated, Graceland 23 Inc., Klin-C Ascorbic Acid with Zinc, 23 RML Builders Inc., Graceland Plaza Marikina and Klinmask Hero Pack.

The EABL 23-Under meet is a joint effort of private groups that are passionate toward sports development among Filipino youth.

Action resumes this weekend with a twin bill match between Taytay and Makati Selection at 4 p.m. ande RPBY Marikina versus Mapua at 5:30 p.m.