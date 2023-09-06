^

Sports

EABL 22-U 'Rising Heroes' cagefest tips off

Philstar.com
September 6, 2023 | 1:12pm
EABL 22-U 'Rising Heroes' cagefest tips off
EABL Chairman Dr. Joseph Jocson leads officials and guests in the ceremonial jump ball for the opening of the ‘Rising Heroes’ East-Asia Basketball League 22-Under Open Invitational last September 2 at the Brgy. Jesus Dela Pena Gym, Marikina City.

MANILA, Philippines – Vincent Tibang scored 18 points in leading Smash Navotas Basketball to a tight 81-78 win over Mapua 521 Trading Red Robbins in the opening match of the “Rising Heroes” East-Asia Basketball League 22-Under Open Invitational last September 2 at the Brgy. Jesus Dela Pena Gym in Marikina City. 

EABL Chairman Dr. Joseph Jocson led officials and guests in the ceremonial jump ball to kick off the league — a grassroots program backed by Batang Maynila Incorporated, Graceland  23  Inc., Klin-C Ascorbic Acid with Zinc, 23 RML Builders Inc., Graceland Plaza Marikina and Klinmask Hero Pack. 

The EABL 23-Under meet is a joint effort of private groups that are passionate toward sports development among Filipino youth. 

Action resumes this weekend with a twin bill match between Taytay and Makati Selection at 4 p.m. ande RPBY Marikina versus Mapua at 5:30 p.m.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
USA in right direction with rebound vs Italy, says Reaves

USA in right direction with rebound vs Italy, says Reaves

By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
The job is nowhere near done for Austin Reaves and Team USA as they look to return to basketball glory at the 2023 FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
Bridges cites USA top scorer Edwards&rsquo; unselfishness vs Italy

Bridges cites USA top scorer Edwards’ unselfishness vs Italy

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Despite finishing with just three points in their 100-63 rout of Italy in their FIBA World Cup knockout quarterfinal match,...
Sports
fbtw
Italian 'hornets' pull off unexpected FIBA World Cup finish&nbsp;

Italian 'hornets' pull off unexpected FIBA World Cup finish 

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Despite a painful 100-63 defeat at the hands of Team USA, Italy head coach Gianmarco Pozzecco said he is proud of his te...
Sports
fbtw
Cone, WC core to carry flag in Asiad?

Cone, WC core to carry flag in Asiad?

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Filipino hoops officials are determined to bring back Gilas Pilipinas’ players and its think tank from the FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw

What to expect in Hangzhou

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
No doubt, the Philippines faces a severe challenge in men’s basketball at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sept. 23-Oct. 8.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bernaldez cops twin titles in PPS-Mati netfest

Bernaldez cops twin titles in PPS-Mati netfest

2 hours ago
Chelsea Bernaldez raised the girls’ 18-and-under trophy for the second straight week and added the 16-and-U crown for...
Sports
fbtw
NFL 2023 season kicks off with champs Kansas hosting Detroit

NFL 2023 season kicks off with champs Kansas hosting Detroit

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
The big sporting events keep on rolling.
Sports
fbtw
Bogdanovic leads by instinct as Serbia reaches World Cup semis

Bogdanovic leads by instinct as Serbia reaches World Cup semis

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Serbian guard Bogdan Bogdanovic doesn’t give too much thought to what he says to his teammates on the court. He rather...
Sports
fbtw
Messi back as 2026 World Cup qualifiers kick off

Messi back as 2026 World Cup qualifiers kick off

2 hours ago
After a dazzling start to his career in Major League Soccer, Lionel Messi returns to international duty with Argentina this...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with