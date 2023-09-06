^

Kerr vows to keep intensity as USA moves 2 wins away from FIBA World Cup gold

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 6, 2023 | 11:50am
Kerr vows to keep intensity as USA moves 2 wins away from FIBA World Cup gold
Team USA coach Steve Kerr
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — Team USA played arguably their best game in the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Tuesday night as they thrashed Italy, 100-63, in the quarterfinals at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

After a humbling loss at the hands of Lithuania in their final game of Round 2, Kerr’s wards rebounded with an almost perfect game against the World No. 10 Azzurri.

Even as they’re now coming off of a win, Kerr says there won’t be any change in their mindset and approach to the game.

“It’s been a five-week journey for this group and there’s five more days, that’s how I look at it. We’re the horse turning back to the barn,” Kerr said after the game. 

“The horse starts picking up the pace when it’s near the barn, and that’s what’s happening right now,” he added.

Many consider this run to be a redemption tour for Team USA, which finished just seventh in the previous edition of the World Cup last 2019.

With their eyes on the top prize, there is no room for losing focus for the Americans.

“Our guys are just sensing this is the end of the journey and the energy picked up tonight. The pace, the force. They know what’s ahead,” said the decorated tactician. 

“They know what the goal is, so I have no doubt they’ll come out with the same energy and same force in the next game,” he added.

Kerr’s and the rest of the Americans now await the winner between the other quarterfinal match between Germany and Latvia for their semifinals matchup on Friday, September 8.

