Reaves: Defensive intensity makes US tough nut to crack

MANILA, Philippines -- The defensive intensity of Team USA would make beating them “a hard thing to do,” guard Austin Reaves said.

USA recorded seven steals and six blocks in the game against Italy Tuesday night, which they lopsidely won, 100-63.

The Americans dealt Italy their worst loss in 45 years.

After the game, Reaves underscored the importance of defense in their offensive game.

“We like to get out in transition and go. If you don’t know that yet, you are not watching the game. So, it starts on the defensive end, anytime you can create a tough shot, rebound and go, it’s gonna make our offense so much better,” Reaves told reporters.

“Just being able to get out and run like that, it tires [the opponents] out. Their legs may not be there for shots when they actually do get open looks,” he added.

While Team USA finished with more turnovers, 19, compared to Italy’s 14, the Americans had 30 fast break points compared to Italy’s 13.

They were also able to score 25 points off turnovers compared to 15 for Italy.

“Defensively, when we’re locked in like this, I never wanna say it’s impossible to beat us because obviously we’ve been beat last game. But, it will be a hard thing to do,” Reaves added.

USA will be facing the winner of the quarterfinal game between Germany and Latvia on Wednesday.