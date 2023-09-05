Serbia offers semis berth-clinching win to player who lost kidney

MANILA, Philippines – Serbia dedicated their FIBA World Cup quarterfinal win over Lithuania to Borisa Simanic, who lost his kidney after being hit during of their previous games in the tournament.

Simanic had to be operated after sustaining an injury following an elbow from South Sudan’s Nuni Omot during their game at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last August 30.

According to Serbia star Bogdan Bogdanovic, Simanic texted the team Tuesday morning before they took the court against Lithuania.

“He texted us this morning. He texted us, ‘Hey guys, I am all right. After two surgeries, I am all right and I am healthy,’” Bogdanovic told reporters.

The injured big man then asked the team to win the game.

“It is a huge boost of energy for us, so thanks to Borisa,” Bogdanovic added.

At the post-game press conference, the Atlanta Hawk said Simanic’s message “united” the squad.

“Our teammate… he gave us amazing energy. We were nervous yesterday, moving to another hotel… somehow, in my young age, I am always losing against Lithuania. I was nervous, then I saw the message from Borisa in the morning after the meeting,” Bogdanovic said.

“From him just to think about us after everything that happened to him, he united us, I will say, and that’s amazing guy. This [victory] is for him,” he added.

Bogdanovic scored 21 points in the game on 9-of-13 shooting.

For his part, Serbia’s Marko Guduric also dedicated the win to Simanic.

“His condition was very serious. He lost a kidney… We’re gonna keep fighting like this, until all 12 of us, I mean, 11, until the last minute,” Guduric told reporters.

Guduric, who earlier played for the Memphis Grizzlies for a season, said they are setting their sights on the Olympics.

“Hopefully, we’re gonna qualify for the Olympics as well. We’re gonna have some other games and that’s it,” he added.