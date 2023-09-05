Eala, partner enter quarterfinals of W100 Tokyo doubles

Alex Eala of Philippines trains during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala and her Japanese partner are on to the quarterfinal round of the W100 Tokyo doubles' competition after defeating the Thai pair of Luksika Kumkhum and Peangtarn Plipuech, 6-4, 7-6(3), Tuesday in Japan.

Eala and Japan's Natsumi Kawaguchi dug deep in the second set to take the game and move on to the quarters.

While the Thais had more receiving points won with 35 compared to the Eala-Kawaguchi duo's 31, the Filipina-Japanese pair won more service points.

They were able to win 39 service points compared to just 33 for the Thailand pair.

Eala and Kawaguchi, who battled each other a few hours before teaming up, were also able to punch in two service aces.

They will be facing the Georgian pair of Natela Dzalamidze and Sofya Lansere next.

It will be an uphill battle for the Filipina-Japanese team as the Dzalamidze-Lansere duo is ranked No. 3 in the tournament.