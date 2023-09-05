Looking at the USA-Italy FIBA World Cup quarterfinals match

USA’s Josh Hart (left) catches the ball during the FIBA Basketball World Cup second round match between USA and Lithuania at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, suburban Manila on September 3, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – It is no secret that the rest of the world has caught up with the United States of America in terms of basketball game and sense.

The Americans can still mop the opposing team off the floor if they choose to do so.

The onus has always been on the Americans — to treat the game and their opponents with respect. As it is, the only competition they do seem to care about is the Olympics. Hence, they’re missing their top stars for this FIBA World Cup.

Yet, this team is no slouch. They are damn good even if they have no experience, save for these games in playing together.

They know that they can turn on the jets any time they want – they did that against Greece and then Montenegro. The problem is when the other team dumps a huge lead on them early on, such as that 110-104 loss to Lithuania the other night.

The 19-point deficit was too huge to overhaul, and the closest they came to overtaking the Lithuanians was six points.

After “getting punched in the face” as USA head coach Steve Kerr put it, the question now is…. are the Americans finally focused?

Will Italy face their wrath? Or will the Italians' recent run into form see them beat the Americans only for the third time in their history and bounce them from gold medal contention?



The Italians didn’t look sharp in their first two matches of this World Cup until they played the Philippines in their final group stage match. They actually ran up the score but spotty play in the final quarter saw them win 90-83.

In the second round, they squeaked past a very good Serbian team, 78-76, then blew away Puerto Rico, 73-57.

The USA played great in the second half after Montenegro pushed and bullied them with a physical game in the first half en route to an 85-73 win.

Unfortunately for them, another slow start this time against Lithuania eventually punished them. Luckily for them that wasn’t in the knockout rounds so they still have a chance.

Can the US win the battle of the paint?

The US lost the rebound battle to Montenegro, 49-31, and 23-8 on the offensive boards. Montenegro hurt the USA, 22-3 in second chance points.

The Americans got their points from the fast break and turnovers.

You can say that the Americans got lucky.

That luck faded against Lithuania. The Lithuanians had a 43-27 edge in rebounds and 17-2 in second chance points.

Italy averages 39.2 boards to the USA’s 39.0.

I think the USA will come out with a lot of fire and plaster Italy.

Can USA center Jaren Jackson Jr. hold off Italy’s hard working frontline led by Nico Melli and Simone Fontecchio?

Can Italy weather the USA’s full court pressure?

The Americans are the top scoring team in the tournament. They have let their offense do the talking. They have a 101.4 average to the Italians’ 80.8.

The Italians have come alive defensively in their last three games.

If they can limit the Americans' scoring and hold them off the boards, they have a chance.

But right now, our bet is on the Americans to come out like gangbusters and blow Italy out. If they cannot, they will need a miracle to cop the gold.

Game time is 8:45 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena.