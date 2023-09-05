^

Sports

Intense race expected at 5150 Dapitan

Philstar.com
September 5, 2023 | 2:27pm
Intense race expected at 5150 Dapitan
The 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run Olympic distance race serves as the answer to athletes who love to do short-distance but challenging races in a world-class set-up and at the same time reach the IRONMAN level.
Philstar.com / File

MANILA, Philippines – The 5150 Dapitan Philippines will be quick with a fast race course in place but the heat factor can make or break one’s title bid, including in the overall championship, when the inaugural endurance race is held Sunday, September 10, in Zamboanga del Norte.

Hosting the 1.5-kilometer swim, 40km bike and 10km run event for the first time, the host city has set up a course that provides both the seasoned campaigners and upcoming bidders, including bets from 10 other countries, a new racing experience in pursuit of triathlon glory in various age-group categories.

“The race course is a fast one. The swim will be clear and easy to navigate, the bike leg is a 2-loop fast route with some hills at the far turnaround and the run part will be two loops and very fast that would also take runners in historic areas,” said race director Neville Manaois.

He added that their meticulous planning ensures every athlete’s safety, enjoyment and a race course that is historic.

“It’s different from Subic since it’s less industrial and less busy. It’s a city course that passes through communities and offices. It will be fast like Bohol but Dapitan passes more in local communities, adding to the warmth and charm of the race,” said Manaois.

John Alcala top-bills the merry mix of bidders, both in the overall and in his age-group category (30-34), with the Dipolog City ace seeking to match his stirring triumph in the inaugural IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa in Palawan late last year.

He also won the 5150 Subic last June, thus making him the “hunted” from among the talent-laden cast that includes former Bohol 5150 champion Satar Salem, former SEA Games gold medalist Fernando Casares, Andrew Remolino, a two-time SEAG silver medal winner, Jailani Lamama and Jonathan Pagaura.

Manaois also expects the battle for top honors to be furious and exacting given the weather conditions in the Olympic-distance race.

“We expect it to be hot, which will add further challenge to the course,” said Manaois.

For details, log on to www.ironman.com/5150-dapitan-philippines-register.

Also up for grabs are titles in the 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64 and 65-69 in both the men’s and women’s divisions of the event organized by the IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc. and backed by Lungsod ng Dapitan, Go for Gold, Active, Rudy Project, Santé, Manila Bulletin and Tempo.

Also expected to generate interest is the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint, set over the 750m open-water swim, 20km bike ride and a 5km run distance. It features beginners and upcoming triathletes wanting to get a feel of tri-racing and designed for athletes looking to make a comeback in the sport.

The Noli Run, a 3km fun run, will the event on Saturday, September 9.

vuukle comment

TRIATHLON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Serbian player undergoes kidney removal surgery after hit in FIBA World Cup game

Serbian player undergoes kidney removal surgery after hit in FIBA World Cup game

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
The FIBA Basketball World Cup in Manila just had one of its few dark spots amidst a smooth sailing so far marked by competitive...
Sports
fbtw
World Cup draws blockbuster crowd

World Cup draws blockbuster crowd

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
The Filipinos’ intense love for the game was a major selling point when the Philippines made a bid to bring the 2023...
Sports
fbtw
Marcial: FIBA World Cup a win for Gilas, Philippines

Marcial: FIBA World Cup a win for Gilas, Philippines

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
For PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, Gilas Pilipinas and Filipino basketball fans still came out as winners in the 2023 FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Do-or-Die phase begins Italy battles USA, Lithuania tackles Serbia

Do-or-Die phase begins Italy battles USA, Lithuania tackles Serbia

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Lithuania came into the FIBA World Cup as a complete underdog after its ninth-place finish in the 2019 edition in China –...
Sports
fbtw
Quarterfinals-bound Serbia learns from Italy loss

Quarterfinals-bound Serbia learns from Italy loss

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Following a tough come-from-behind defeat against Italy, Serbia said they learned their lessons and ensured that they will...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
New Taipei Kings replace Bay Area Dragons in EASL

New Taipei Kings replace Bay Area Dragons in EASL

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 56 minutes ago
The East Asia Super League (EASL) on Tuesday said that the New Taipei Kings will be joining its 2023-24 season in lieu of...
Sports
fbtw
Chot 'just a soldier', says PBA commissioner Marcial

Chot 'just a soldier', says PBA commissioner Marcial

By Dino Maragay | 2 hours ago
If now former Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes had been on the receiving end of intense criticism and backlash from fans over...
Sports
fbtw
Sudan&rsquo;s basketball body speaks vs racism on player after kidney incident

Sudan’s basketball body speaks vs racism on player after kidney incident

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
The South Sudan Basketball Federation (SSBFed) slammed the supposed racism received by player Nuni Omot following news that...
Sports
fbtw
Gold For Gold aids Filipino wrestlers eyeing 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Gold For Gold aids Filipino wrestlers eyeing 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

2 hours ago
Go For Gold Philippines founder Jeremy Go recently handed out pairs of fighting shoes to the national wrestlers who engaged...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with