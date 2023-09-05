Intense race expected at 5150 Dapitan

The 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run Olympic distance race serves as the answer to athletes who love to do short-distance but challenging races in a world-class set-up and at the same time reach the IRONMAN level.

MANILA, Philippines – The 5150 Dapitan Philippines will be quick with a fast race course in place but the heat factor can make or break one’s title bid, including in the overall championship, when the inaugural endurance race is held Sunday, September 10, in Zamboanga del Norte.

Hosting the 1.5-kilometer swim, 40km bike and 10km run event for the first time, the host city has set up a course that provides both the seasoned campaigners and upcoming bidders, including bets from 10 other countries, a new racing experience in pursuit of triathlon glory in various age-group categories.

“The race course is a fast one. The swim will be clear and easy to navigate, the bike leg is a 2-loop fast route with some hills at the far turnaround and the run part will be two loops and very fast that would also take runners in historic areas,” said race director Neville Manaois.

He added that their meticulous planning ensures every athlete’s safety, enjoyment and a race course that is historic.

“It’s different from Subic since it’s less industrial and less busy. It’s a city course that passes through communities and offices. It will be fast like Bohol but Dapitan passes more in local communities, adding to the warmth and charm of the race,” said Manaois.

John Alcala top-bills the merry mix of bidders, both in the overall and in his age-group category (30-34), with the Dipolog City ace seeking to match his stirring triumph in the inaugural IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa in Palawan late last year.

He also won the 5150 Subic last June, thus making him the “hunted” from among the talent-laden cast that includes former Bohol 5150 champion Satar Salem, former SEA Games gold medalist Fernando Casares, Andrew Remolino, a two-time SEAG silver medal winner, Jailani Lamama and Jonathan Pagaura.

Manaois also expects the battle for top honors to be furious and exacting given the weather conditions in the Olympic-distance race.

“We expect it to be hot, which will add further challenge to the course,” said Manaois.

For details, log on to www.ironman.com/5150-dapitan-philippines-register.

Also up for grabs are titles in the 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64 and 65-69 in both the men’s and women’s divisions of the event organized by the IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc. and backed by Lungsod ng Dapitan, Go for Gold, Active, Rudy Project, Santé, Manila Bulletin and Tempo.

Also expected to generate interest is the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint, set over the 750m open-water swim, 20km bike ride and a 5km run distance. It features beginners and upcoming triathletes wanting to get a feel of tri-racing and designed for athletes looking to make a comeback in the sport.

The Noli Run, a 3km fun run, will the event on Saturday, September 9.