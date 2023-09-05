Eala dominates local bet, advances in W100 Tokyo round of 16

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala is off to the next round of the W100 Tokyo after sweeping Japanese bet Natsumi Kawaguchi, 6-4, 6-3, Tuesday morning.

Eala is now off to the round of 16 of the $100,000 tournament.

While the 18-year-old Filipina dominated the game, she recorded nine double faults compared to three from Kawaguchi.

She also had two service aces.Eala won a total of 38 service points, while she also won 36 receiving points.

Up next for Eala will be Australia’s Kimberly Birrell, who is currently the tournament’s fifth seed.

The 25-year-old Australian is No. 111 in the world among women singles players. Eala is currently ranked No. 195.