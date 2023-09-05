^

Sports

World title-seeking Suarez gets backing from Singsons

Philstar.com
September 5, 2023 | 2:21pm
World title-seeking Suarez gets backing from Singsons
Christian Singson presents the IBF Intercontinental championship belt won by Charly Suarez (right) to his father former Ilocos Sur Gov. Chavit Singson. Suarez won the title via unanimous decision during the fight held in Oklahoma last August 26. Partly hidden is trainer-manager Delfin Boholts.

MANILA, Philippines – Vintage boxer Charly “King’s Warrior” Suarez got a huge boost in his desire to win the “big one” after connecting with the father-and-son tandem of former Ilocos Sur Gov. Chavit Singson and sportsman Christian Singson.

Suarez earned the admiration of the Singsons following his hard-fought 10-round win over Dominican Republic’s Yohan Vasquez at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma last August 25, 2023.

The Top Rank-backed fight card saw Suarez displaying steely resolve despite suffering a severely swollen right hand to win the IBF Intercontinental Junior Lightweight Championship.

Trained and managed by former renowned boxer Delfin Boholts, Suarez, 34, expressed delight with the support of the young Singson who is also into basketball.

Gov. Singson is a staunch supporter of shooting.

“Hindi ko bibiguin sina Gov. Chavit at Sir Christian sa suporta nila,” said the former Olympian who is still looking for a lucrative fight in the US.

The US fight was Suarez’s first fight in five months or since beating erstwhile International Boxing Federation (IBF) Inter-Continental, International Boxing Organization (IBO) Inter-Continental, and World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia super featherweight king Paul Fleming.

In that fight, he scored a technical knockout win in the 12th round.

vuukle comment

BOXING

CHARLY SUAREZ

CHAVIT SINGSON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Serbian player undergoes kidney removal surgery after hit in FIBA World Cup game

Serbian player undergoes kidney removal surgery after hit in FIBA World Cup game

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
The FIBA Basketball World Cup in Manila just had one of its few dark spots amidst a smooth sailing so far marked by competitive...
Sports
fbtw
World Cup draws blockbuster crowd

World Cup draws blockbuster crowd

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
The Filipinos’ intense love for the game was a major selling point when the Philippines made a bid to bring the 2023...
Sports
fbtw
Marcial: FIBA World Cup a win for Gilas, Philippines

Marcial: FIBA World Cup a win for Gilas, Philippines

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
For PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, Gilas Pilipinas and Filipino basketball fans still came out as winners in the 2023 FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Do-or-Die phase begins Italy battles USA, Lithuania tackles Serbia

Do-or-Die phase begins Italy battles USA, Lithuania tackles Serbia

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Lithuania came into the FIBA World Cup as a complete underdog after its ninth-place finish in the 2019 edition in China –...
Sports
fbtw
Quarterfinals-bound Serbia learns from Italy loss

Quarterfinals-bound Serbia learns from Italy loss

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Following a tough come-from-behind defeat against Italy, Serbia said they learned their lessons and ensured that they will...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sudan&rsquo;s basketball body speaks vs racism on player after kidney incident

Sudan’s basketball body speaks vs racism on player after kidney incident

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
The South Sudan Basketball Federation (SSBFed) slammed the supposed racism received by player Nuni Omot following news that...
Sports
fbtw
Gold For Gold aids Filipino wrestlers eyeing 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Gold For Gold aids Filipino wrestlers eyeing 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

2 hours ago
Go For Gold Philippines founder Jeremy Go recently handed out pairs of fighting shoes to the national wrestlers who engaged...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Chinese cagers out to stretch reign in ASEAN veteran joust

Fil-Chinese cagers out to stretch reign in ASEAN veteran joust

3 hours ago
Unlike in past editions, Filipino-Chinese Veterans Basketball Association (FCVBA) will be competing in only one age division...
Sports
fbtw
Obscure Thai qualifier dominates Portland Classic

Obscure Thai qualifier dominates Portland Classic

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Four days after she nailed a spot in the Portland Classic through the Monday’s qualifier, Thai Chanettee Wannasaen soaked...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with