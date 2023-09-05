World title-seeking Suarez gets backing from Singsons

Christian Singson presents the IBF Intercontinental championship belt won by Charly Suarez (right) to his father former Ilocos Sur Gov. Chavit Singson. Suarez won the title via unanimous decision during the fight held in Oklahoma last August 26. Partly hidden is trainer-manager Delfin Boholts.

MANILA, Philippines – Vintage boxer Charly “King’s Warrior” Suarez got a huge boost in his desire to win the “big one” after connecting with the father-and-son tandem of former Ilocos Sur Gov. Chavit Singson and sportsman Christian Singson.

Suarez earned the admiration of the Singsons following his hard-fought 10-round win over Dominican Republic’s Yohan Vasquez at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma last August 25, 2023.

The Top Rank-backed fight card saw Suarez displaying steely resolve despite suffering a severely swollen right hand to win the IBF Intercontinental Junior Lightweight Championship.

Trained and managed by former renowned boxer Delfin Boholts, Suarez, 34, expressed delight with the support of the young Singson who is also into basketball.

Gov. Singson is a staunch supporter of shooting.

“Hindi ko bibiguin sina Gov. Chavit at Sir Christian sa suporta nila,” said the former Olympian who is still looking for a lucrative fight in the US.

The US fight was Suarez’s first fight in five months or since beating erstwhile International Boxing Federation (IBF) Inter-Continental, International Boxing Organization (IBO) Inter-Continental, and World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia super featherweight king Paul Fleming.

In that fight, he scored a technical knockout win in the 12th round.