New Taipei Kings replace Bay Area Dragons in EASL

MANILA, Philippines -- The East Asia Super League (EASL) on Tuesday said that the New Taipei Kings will be joining its 2023-24 season in lieu of the recently disbanded Bay Area Dragons.

In a statement, the EASL said the New Taipei Kings will enter Group B of the tournament, along with Korean Basketball League (KBL) runners-up Seoul SK Knights, Japan B. League champions Ryukyu Golden Kings and the PBA’s Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings.

“EASL is ecstatic to welcome the New Taipei Kings to our inaugural home-and-away season and to grow our partnership with the P.LEAGUE+,” EASL CEO Matty Beyer said.

“We look forward to bringing top Japan B.LEAGUE, KBL and PBA teams to New Taipei in front of the Kings’ sellout crowds,” he added.

Kings owner Phil Chen said they are excited to participate in the EASL.

The EASL also shed light on the disbandment of the Bay Area Dragons.

“Following consultation with stakeholders regarding conflict-of-interest issues due to running both a league and owning a team, EASL management has decided to immediately cease the operations of the Bay Area Dragons team and has offered all players and coaches a generous termination package,” the statement read.

“Head Coach Brian Goorjian will stay with EASL as a league ambassador during the term of his contract,” it added.

New Taipei will be spearheaded by former NBA player Byron Mullens, as well as Jeremy Lin’s brother Joseph Lin and Kenny Manigault, who recorded a quadruple-double in March this year.

The EASL's Group A will have the Anyang Hung Kwan Jang Red Boosters, Taipei Fubon Braves, the Chiba Jets and the TNT Tropang Giga.