Sudan’s basketball body speaks vs racism on player after kidney incident

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 5, 2023 | 12:27pm
Nuni Omot
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – The South Sudan Basketball Federation (SSBFed) slammed the supposed racism received by player Nuni Omot following news that Serbian player Borisa Simanic had to have his kidney removed.

Simanic was hit by Omot with an elbow in the Serbia-South Sudan game in the FIBA World Cup.

The Serbian basketball federation said that Simanic sustained injuries and had to have his kidney removed.

In a statement, SSBFed said that the play by Omot was “unintentional and unfortunate.”

But, the federation bared that Omot received racism and harassment.

“The federation would like to address the racism and harassment endured by player Nuni Omot after news broke of this regrettable development,” the statement read.

“We condemn any sort of racism directed towards the player. Basketball is a sport that is recognized to bring people together rather than to be used as a tool of prejudice,” it added.

Omot has apologized to Simanic.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of Simanic’s injuries. As a sportsman, I firsthand understand the severity of the situation and I am deeply sorry that this happened,” Omot, as quoted by the SSBFed, said.

“No player should have to go through that. I pray for Simanic’s recovery and speedy return to the court,” he added.

2023 FIBA WORLD CUP

BASKETBALL

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

SERBIA

SOUTH SUDAN
