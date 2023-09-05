^

Fil-Chinese cagers out to stretch reign in ASEAN veteran joust

September 5, 2023 | 11:13am
Fil-Chinese cagers out to stretch reign in ASEAN veteran joust
Rain or Shine co-team owner Terry Que (right, front row) and Jimi Lim receive FCVBA’s 65-and-above championship trophy during the awarding ceremony of the 2019 ASEAN Veteran edition.

MANILA, Philippines – Unlike in past editions, Filipino-Chinese Veterans Basketball Association (FCVBA) will be competing in only one age division this time. But it remains supremely confident it can extend its dominance and make another history in the ASEAN Veteran Basketball Tournament.

Having asserted their authority in all age categories of the annual event in the past, including the 40, 50, 60, and 65 in numerous occasions, the Fil-Chinese cagers are as determined and excited to become the first champion of the inaugural 70-and-above division that will be held in Semarang, Indonesia from September 10 to 16.

Out to lead the FCVBA’s campaign Rain or Shine co-team owner Terry Que and Jimi Lim with former PBA player Pol Herrera as the team’s reinforcement.

Before the event took a break in 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic, the team dominated the 65-and-above division after pulling off a 54-50 come-from-behind win over Hatyai in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

“We hope to become the first champion of the 70-and-above just like what the association did in various categories in the past,” said the 73-year-old Que.

Other members of the Ching Ka Lee-mentored team are Alfonso Kaw, Macario Co, Alberto To, James Chua, Reynaldo Chua, Charles Ong, Amang Santos, Johnson Lao, and former MICAA player from Cebu Zotico Tan.

“Just like us, other players from various clubs in the region are happy with the return of the tournament,” added Que.

The team leaves for Semarang this Saturday.

