Obscure Thai qualifier dominates Portland Classic

Chanettee Wannasaen of Thailand imitates a “selfie” as she poses with the trophy after winning the Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club on September 03, 2023 in Portland, Oregon.

MANILA, Philippines – All she wanted was perhaps to get a feel of a weekend play in the world’s premier ladies circuit after missing nine straight cuts in her rookie season. But four days after she nailed a spot in the Portland Classic through the Monday’s qualifier, Thai Chanettee Wannasaen soaked up the applause in the gallery and relished the sweet taste of an LPGA Tour victory.

Wannasaen, 19, did the unthinkable in scoring a breakthrough, going six-under in a five-hole stretch from No. 3 and after taking firm control at the front, she birdied three of the last six to produce a solid 63 and win by four on a record 26-under 262 total.

“I’m really proud of myself because I really worked hard for the trophy,” said Wannasaen.

But it didn’t look like she toiled. While her rivals, including some of the world’s top guns and last week’s first-time winner Megan Khang, sweated it out to sustain their birdie-binge at the Columbia Edgewater course, Wannasaen made it look quite easy with her straightforward swing and dominated the course, the field and the final round like no other.

One look at the fairway, one practice swing and she was right there in the middle. Another look at the pin, another swing and she was three or four feet off the cup.

It was a sequence that she kept on repeating and repeating. Working on a 265-yard driving norm, she hit all but one fairway and went out of regulation just three times while finishing with 26 putts.

With 54-hole leader Khang failing to match Wannasaen’s assault in the last pair with third round sensation Hyo Joon Jang, the Thai kept a safe five-shot distance at the back with her target golf and cruised to a four-stroke victory, worth a whopping $225,000, over Chinese Xiyu Lin, who fired a 64 for a 266.

Wannasaen’s output broke the tournament scoring record by five strokes. She also became the third Monday qualifier to win on the Tour since Canadian two-time major winner Brooke Henderson won this event in 2015.

While she admitted that her lengthy run of missed cuts had weighed on her, she maintained a positive mindset and banked on her playoff setback to Yue Reu in the Epson Tour's Circling Raven Championship last week to boost her confidence heading to Oregon.

After two pars, Wannasaen went on a spree with back-to-back birdies from No. 3, eagled the par-5 No. 5 and birdied the next two for a six-under roll that shoved her to the top of the heap at 23-under overall.

She was never toppled from there.

While her rivals tried to mount a run and apply some pressure, Wannasaen just played methodical golf, pulling away with birdies on Nos. 13 and 14 and spiking her great run with another feat on the 17th.

She actually overshot the 18th green, her third in the final round, and chipped a little bit short. But she kept her unblemished card with a 10-foot par putt to the cheers of the huge gallery.

Ruoning Yin, winner of the Women’s PGA Championship, also fought back with a 66 to earn joint third place at 268 with American Gina Kim, who also closed out with a six-under card, and Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, who yielded four strokes in her frontside duel with Wannasaen, gunned down four birdies in the first eight holes at the back but bogeyed the last for a 67.

Khang wound up sixth with a 269 after a 71.

Bianca Pagdanganan, meanwhile, overcame a double-bogey and bogey mishap from No. 3 with four birdies and an eagle as she posted a 69 to end up tied at 53rd with a 281. But ICTSI stablemate Yuka Saso tumbled to a share of 59th at 283 after turning in one of her worst frontside outputs in the final round – a 42 for a 78.

At joint 16th after three rounds, the 2021 US Women’s Open champion took a free fall with a bogey on No. 4, a double bogey on the next and another bogey-double bogey skid from No. 8 against a lone birdie on the seventh.

After a six-over start, she yielded another shot on No. 12, settled for a run of five pars before holing out with a birdie for that 78.