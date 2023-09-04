^

Eala defeats Finnish foe, earns W100 Tokyo slot

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 4, 2023 | 4:53pm
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala has officially qualified to the W100 Tokyo after beating Finland’s Anastasia Kulikova, 6-2, 6-3 Monday in Japan.

Eala continued her blistering run in the competition, after she defeated Japan’s own Kanako Morisaki on Sunday.

Eala, the top seed in the qualifying round, won 27 receiving points compared to just 14 for Kulikova.

Kulikova also recorded seven double faults, compared to just one for Eala.

Eala will be facing Japan’s Natsumi Kawaguchi in the round of 32 of the W100 Tokyo.

Kawaguchi is ranked 386th in the world in women’s singles competition.

The 18-year-old Eala, meanwhile, is currently 195th in the same list.

The Filipina will try to win another title after she dominated W25 Roehampton in Great Britain last year.

She also won the W25 Yecla in Spain in June.

The tournament will be difficult for all players as the W100 Tokyo banners World No. 81 Nao Hibino.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
