Mobile stream tech highlights Smart-Radisys FIBA World Cup collab

MANILA, Philippines – As FIBA’s official global partner, Smart, the wireless unit of PLDT Inc. collaborated with Radisys in tapping select Filipino personalities to experience the future of mobile streaming as they watched the much-anticipated FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 match of Philippines versus Italy last August 29.

The all new features of the enhanced Smart LiveStream App includes a 360 Camera for users to freely adjust their viewing angle by swiping across their screen — capturing all the hardcourt action and thrill of the game.

An interactive Live Chat feature makes streaming more engaging and fun for users, including a Live Poll to ask the viewers’ sentiments on the game. “Match Up” and “Box Score” tabs show team and individual stats, respectively, in real-time. A “Watch Party” tab allows users to share the livestream with up to seven other people, with enabled video and audio for them to talk, share images, and post emojis while watching the game.

This is the first beta test by PLDT and Smart with Radisys since their August 2023 announcement of a cross-border collaboration for enhanced digital experiences in the Philippines.

“The successful showcase of game-changing features on the Smart LiveStream App is a major step forward in our ongoing collaboration with Radisys, and in our shared thrust to provide the best mobile experience to Filipinos. It gives a glimpse of a more fun, interactive, and immersive streaming experience that we will soon bring to the fingertips of our subscribers powered by our award-winning mobile network,” said PLDT and Smart President and CEO Alfredo Panlilio.

“Radisys is thrilled at the progress of our collaboration with PLDT-Smart. With the success of our beta test and positive reception from participants, we are eager to share and leverage our expertise and experience as we roll out breakthrough innovations relevant to our customers,” said Arun Bhikshesvaran, President and CEO, Radisys.

The successful beta test of the new Smart LiveStream App is among Smart’s efforts to bring the best on-ground and online basketball experiences to Filipinos during the country’s hosting of the World Cup from August 25 to September 10.