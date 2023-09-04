^

Sports

Mobile stream tech highlights Smart-Radisys FIBA World Cup collab

Philstar.com
September 4, 2023 | 4:35pm
Mobile stream tech highlights Smart-Radisys FIBA World Cup collab

MANILA, Philippines – As FIBA’s official global partner, Smart, the wireless unit of PLDT Inc. collaborated with Radisys in tapping select Filipino personalities to experience the future of mobile streaming as they watched the much-anticipated FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 match of Philippines versus Italy last August 29.

The all new features of the enhanced Smart LiveStream App includes a 360 Camera for users to freely adjust their viewing angle by swiping across their screen — capturing all the hardcourt action and thrill of the game.

An interactive Live Chat feature makes streaming more engaging and fun for users, including a Live Poll to ask the viewers’ sentiments on the game. “Match Up” and “Box Score” tabs show team and individual stats, respectively, in real-time. A “Watch Party” tab allows users to share the livestream with up to seven other people, with enabled video and audio for them to talk, share images, and post emojis while watching the game.

This is the first beta test by PLDT and Smart with Radisys since their August 2023 announcement of a cross-border collaboration for enhanced digital experiences in the Philippines.

“The successful showcase of game-changing features on the Smart LiveStream App is a major step forward in our ongoing collaboration with Radisys, and in our shared thrust to provide the best mobile experience to Filipinos. It gives a glimpse of a more fun, interactive, and immersive streaming experience that we will soon bring to the fingertips of our subscribers powered by our award-winning mobile network,” said PLDT and Smart President and CEO Alfredo Panlilio.

“Radisys is thrilled at the progress of our collaboration with PLDT-Smart. With the success of our beta test and positive reception from participants, we are eager to share and leverage our expertise and experience as we roll out breakthrough innovations relevant to our customers,” said Arun Bhikshesvaran, President and CEO, Radisys.

The successful beta test of the new Smart LiveStream App is among Smart’s efforts to bring the best on-ground and online basketball experiences to Filipinos during the country’s hosting of the World Cup from August 25 to September 10.

vuukle comment

PLDT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;They just punched us in the mouth': Kerr tips hat off to Lithuanians

‘They just punched us in the mouth': Kerr tips hat off to Lithuanians

By Dino Maragay | 18 hours ago
SA coach Steve Kerr credited Lithuania for a scorching start that resulted in the World No. 8 squad handing the fancied Americans...
Sports
fbtw
Canada stuns, unseats defending champ Spain

Canada stuns, unseats defending champ Spain

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
There will be a new FIBA World Cup champion this time around.
Sports
fbtw
Senators laud Gilas after crushing China

Senators laud Gilas after crushing China

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
Wearing T-shirts emblazoned with “West Ph Sea” and a Philippine flag, senators celebrated the Gilas Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Bogdanovic cites pressure to always play better for Serbia

Bogdanovic cites pressure to always play better for Serbia

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Despite Serbia shooting its way to the quarterfinals, Bogdan Bogdanovic underscored their need to play better as the race...
Sports
fbtw
Serbia advances, ousts Dominican Republic

Serbia advances, ousts Dominican Republic

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Serbia is now on to the final phase of the FIBA World Cup after demolishing the Dominican Republic, 112-79 Sunday night at...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sibol crowned Grand World Esports champs in 'Taon ng Tagumpay'

Sibol crowned Grand World Esports champs in 'Taon ng Tagumpay'

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
Sibol's Taon ng Tagumpay campaign continued in flourish in the 15th World Esports Championship (WEC) held in Iasi, Romania...
Sports
fbtw
Sunrise Sprint to usher in 5150 Dapitan triathlon

Sunrise Sprint to usher in 5150 Dapitan triathlon

6 hours ago
A loaded pack of bidders, made up of seasoned triathlon campaigners seeking a new challenge and beginners wanting to immerse...
Sports
fbtw
PGT Del Monte opener to feature marquee matchups

PGT Del Monte opener to feature marquee matchups

6 hours ago
While the homegrown talents enjoy some kind of an edge on local knowledge, majority will rely more on quality of shots than...
Sports
fbtw
Dominican Republic's Towns hopes to inspire countrymen with fruitful FIBA World Cup run

Dominican Republic's Towns hopes to inspire countrymen with fruitful FIBA World Cup run

7 hours ago
Karl-Anthony Towns was left in his feelings as he and the Dominican Republic ended their stint in the 2023 FIBA World Cu...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic passes Gojo into US Open quarters

Djokovic passes Gojo into US Open quarters

7 hours ago
Novak Djokovic swept past Croatia's Borna Gojo in straight sets on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) to book his place in the quarterfinals...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with