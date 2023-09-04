^

Quarterfinals-bound Serbia learns from Italy loss

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 4, 2023 | 12:55pm
Serbia shooting guard Vanja Marinkovic (No. 9) said they were able to focus on what went wrong against Italy, as they prepared against the Dominican Republic. 
MANILA, Philippines – Following a tough come-from-behind defeat against Italy, Serbia said they learned their lessons and ensured that they will close the game this time around against the Dominican Republic. 

Serbia lost against Italy last Friday despite leading by as much as 16 points. 

On Sunday, Serbia was in the same situation, being up by double digits early. They held on and completed the wire-to-wire win as they barged into the quarterfinal round of the FIBA World Cup, 112-79. 

Shooting guard Vanja Marinkovic said they were able to focus on what went wrong against Italy, as they prepared against the Dominican Republic. 

“We know what we did wrong, and we watched videos, we prepared ourselves really good for this game so that chance [to blow the lead] never arrived,” he told reporters after the game. 

“Like I said before, we set the tone from the start and we never let Dominica get back to the game since the first minute,” he added. 

Serbia head coach Svetislav Peši? said that they focused on defending against the offense-oriented Dominican Republic. 

“The most important (thing), if you play against one offensive-oriented team like Dominicana, it’s important to eliminate numbers advantage in offense. Make good organization, rest energy, to run back to form the defense early,” the coach said. 

“If possible, [make the game] five against five and to sprint back and stop the ball. And, if you make this, [we are] success[ful,] then we control our destiny. This is definite,” he added. 

Six Serbian players scored in double digits, led by Bogdan Bogdanovic with 20 points. Marinkovic followed suit with 16 points. 

The whole Serbia team shot 65.2% from the field for the whole game while limiting Dominican Republic to a 42.9% clip.

