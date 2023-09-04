^

Sports

Uy eyes 2nd straight win as ICTSI Del Monte fires off

Philstar.com
September 4, 2023 | 12:47pm
Uy eyes 2nd straight win as ICTSI Del Monte fires off
Daniella Uy
Pilipinas Golf

BUKIDNON – Staying motivated during the long break, Daniella Uy bursts with confidence as she launches her drive for a second straight Ladies Philippine Golf Tour victory in the ICTSI Del Monte Championship, which will get under way Tuesday at Del Monte Golf Club here.

The former Junior World champion hardly strayed off the course after topping the Forest Hills leg last June, working diligently the last 10 weeks to sharpen her skills and prepare for the resumption of the country's premier circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

She also vied in the Japan LPGA Q-School where she tied for 18th and advanced to the next phase, making her A-ready for another shot at LPGT glory.

“I practiced almost every day and I made sure that I do it productively. Then I focused on getting stronger in the gym,” said Uy, adding she would even make a wager with friends “to keep my competitive mode on.”

She tees off with top amateur Mafy Singson, who reigned at Valley Golf, and local talent Pamela Mariano at 7 am on the first hole of the challenging course, seeking to gain momentum with a strong start.

But she underscored the need for her all-around game to click in the next three days to stay in the conversation and, hopefully, match Harmie Constantino's back-to-back title romps at Luisita and Villamor.

“I'm confident and very excited to play and compete again,” added Uy.

So do Constantino, Singson, Chihiro Ikeda, Florence Bisera, Martina Miñoza, Sarah Ababa, Korean Seoyun Kim and the rest of the 25-player cast, who are all raring to get going given the long respite in the circuit backed by PGTI's official apparel Kampfortis Golf.

Like Uy, Constantino trained and worked on her physical strength during the break and said she’s excited for the Tour’s return and ready to get another shot at a third championship in the season about to end.

“It’s good to be back and hopefully play more tournaments,” said Constantino, who duels with Bisera and Korean amateur Jiwon Lee at 6:40 am at the backside of the quaint layout.

“I practiced a lot and went back to the gym, so I’m pretty confident,” she added.

Ikeda, due for a big finish, also expects to get rolling on No. 1 against amateur Kiara Montebon and junior golfer Velinda Castil at 6:40 am to be followed by the group made up of Ababa, Annika Cedo and another Junior PGT campaigner Alethea Gaccion.

Completing the cast are Gretchen Villacencio, Rev Alcantara, Lucy Landicho, Lesley Icoy, Apple Fudolin, Kristine Fleetwood, Lovelynn Guioguio, Eva Miñoza, amateurs Krista Miñoza and Sophia Abarcas and Koreans Minyeon Kim and Juyoung Yang.

vuukle comment

DANIELLA UY

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;They just punched us in the mouth': Kerr tips hat off to Lithuanians

‘They just punched us in the mouth': Kerr tips hat off to Lithuanians

By Dino Maragay | 13 hours ago
SA coach Steve Kerr credited Lithuania for a scorching start that resulted in the World No. 8 squad handing the fancied Americans...
Sports
fbtw
Senators laud Gilas after crushing China

Senators laud Gilas after crushing China

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
Wearing T-shirts emblazoned with “West Ph Sea” and a Philippine flag, senators celebrated the Gilas Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Canada stuns, unseats defending champ Spain

Canada stuns, unseats defending champ Spain

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
There will be a new FIBA World Cup champion this time around.
Sports
fbtw
Bogdanovic cites pressure to always play better for Serbia

Bogdanovic cites pressure to always play better for Serbia

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Despite Serbia shooting its way to the quarterfinals, Bogdan Bogdanovic underscored their need to play better as the race...
Sports
fbtw
Serbia advances, ousts Dominican Republic

Serbia advances, ousts Dominican Republic

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Serbia is now on to the final phase of the FIBA World Cup after demolishing the Dominican Republic, 112-79 Sunday night at...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PGT Del Monte opener to feature marquee matchups

PGT Del Monte opener to feature marquee matchups

2 hours ago
While the homegrown talents enjoy some kind of an edge on local knowledge, majority will rely more on quality of shots than...
Sports
fbtw
Dominican Republic's Towns hopes to inspire countrymen with fruitful FIBA World Cup run

Dominican Republic's Towns hopes to inspire countrymen with fruitful FIBA World Cup run

2 hours ago
Karl-Anthony Towns was left in his feelings as he and the Dominican Republic ended their stint in the 2023 FIBA World Cu...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic passes Gojo into US Open quarters

Djokovic passes Gojo into US Open quarters

2 hours ago
Novak Djokovic swept past Croatia's Borna Gojo in straight sets on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) to book his place in the quarterfinals...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena recovers, strikes gold in ISTAF Berlin tilt

Obiena recovers, strikes gold in ISTAF Berlin tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
EJ Obiena bounced back from a last-place finish in the Wanda Diamond League to capture the gold medal at the ISTAF Berlin...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with