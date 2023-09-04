Uy eyes 2nd straight win as ICTSI Del Monte fires off

BUKIDNON – Staying motivated during the long break, Daniella Uy bursts with confidence as she launches her drive for a second straight Ladies Philippine Golf Tour victory in the ICTSI Del Monte Championship, which will get under way Tuesday at Del Monte Golf Club here.

The former Junior World champion hardly strayed off the course after topping the Forest Hills leg last June, working diligently the last 10 weeks to sharpen her skills and prepare for the resumption of the country's premier circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

She also vied in the Japan LPGA Q-School where she tied for 18th and advanced to the next phase, making her A-ready for another shot at LPGT glory.

“I practiced almost every day and I made sure that I do it productively. Then I focused on getting stronger in the gym,” said Uy, adding she would even make a wager with friends “to keep my competitive mode on.”

She tees off with top amateur Mafy Singson, who reigned at Valley Golf, and local talent Pamela Mariano at 7 am on the first hole of the challenging course, seeking to gain momentum with a strong start.

But she underscored the need for her all-around game to click in the next three days to stay in the conversation and, hopefully, match Harmie Constantino's back-to-back title romps at Luisita and Villamor.

“I'm confident and very excited to play and compete again,” added Uy.

So do Constantino, Singson, Chihiro Ikeda, Florence Bisera, Martina Miñoza, Sarah Ababa, Korean Seoyun Kim and the rest of the 25-player cast, who are all raring to get going given the long respite in the circuit backed by PGTI's official apparel Kampfortis Golf.

Like Uy, Constantino trained and worked on her physical strength during the break and said she’s excited for the Tour’s return and ready to get another shot at a third championship in the season about to end.

“It’s good to be back and hopefully play more tournaments,” said Constantino, who duels with Bisera and Korean amateur Jiwon Lee at 6:40 am at the backside of the quaint layout.

“I practiced a lot and went back to the gym, so I’m pretty confident,” she added.

Ikeda, due for a big finish, also expects to get rolling on No. 1 against amateur Kiara Montebon and junior golfer Velinda Castil at 6:40 am to be followed by the group made up of Ababa, Annika Cedo and another Junior PGT campaigner Alethea Gaccion.

Completing the cast are Gretchen Villacencio, Rev Alcantara, Lucy Landicho, Lesley Icoy, Apple Fudolin, Kristine Fleetwood, Lovelynn Guioguio, Eva Miñoza, amateurs Krista Miñoza and Sophia Abarcas and Koreans Minyeon Kim and Juyoung Yang.