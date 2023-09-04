^

Sunrise Sprint to usher in 5150 Dapitan triathlon

September 4, 2023 | 12:00pm
The 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run Olympic distance race serves as the answer to athletes who love to do short-distance but challenging races in a world-class set-up and at the same time reach the IRONMAN level.
MANILA, Philippines – A loaded pack of bidders, made up of seasoned triathlon campaigners seeking a new challenge and beginners wanting to immerse themselves into endurance racing, braces for a spirited dash to glory in the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint, which unwraps on September 10 in Zamboanga del Norte.

Dubbed as S2, the short-distance triathlon series, to be disputed over the 750-m swim in open water, 20km bike and 5km run race, serves as the sub-category to the centerpiece 5150 Dapitan, which will also mark its inaugural run in the country’s Shrine City featuring an international cast.

Former winner Raven Alcoseba, Nicole del Rosario, Karen Manayon, Sophia Belican, Julie Mae Jaylo and Sherr Elbreth Daniot are tipped to crowd for top honors in the women’s side while Enrico Burgos, Renz Corbin, Kian Manabat, Matthew Hermosa, Fidel Redillas and Mohammad Sumagayan will lead the chase for the overall championship in the men’s side of the event also held to provide quality triathlon experience on an Olympic-style course setup.

Also to be disputed are titles in various age-group categories.

"Whether you’re a seasoned triathlete or a beginner, the Sunrise Sprint is the perfect opportunity to test one’s limits, push oneself to new heights and create lasting memories,” said Go for Gold PH founder Jeremy Go.

“The event is designed to showcase the participants’ skills while embracing the joy of triathlon racing,” he added.

Meanwhile, the athletes' race briefing yesterday kicked off the week-long buildup to Sunday’s main event to be ushered in by the Noli Run, a 3km fun run on September 9.

Backed by Lungsod ng Dapitan, Go for Gold, Active, Rudy Project, Santé, Manila Bulletin and Tempo, the Sunrise Sprint also drew entries from some of the country’s top triathlon clubs, including Trinics, Amai Manabilang Triathlon, Go for Gold PH, The NextStep Tri, Blackshirts Multisport and Trimac, among others.

The S2 wave start fires off at 8 a.m. for the men’s side and at 8:05 a.m. in the women’s at the Sta. Cruz beach, near Punto del Desembarco de Rizal en Dapitan with each participant given 30 minutes to finish the 750m swim.

The bike cut off time is two hours from the last rolling start release while the run cut off time is three hours.

“Sunrise Sprint is a great opportunity to welcome new and upcoming triathletes, showcasing the growth of the sport,” said Princess Galura, general manager of the organizing The IRONMAN Group and Sunrise Events, Inc.

For details, log on to www.ironman.com/5150-dapitan-philippines-register.

TRIATHLON
