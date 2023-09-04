^

Dominican Republic's Towns hopes to inspire countrymen with fruitful FIBA World Cup run

Philstar.com
September 4, 2023 | 11:33am
Karl-Anthony Towns of the Dominican Republic
MANILA, Philippines — Karl-Anthony Towns was left in his feelings as he and the Dominican Republic ended their stint in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, following a humbling loss at the hands of Serbia, 112-79, in the second round on Sunday.

Even as he and his countrymen fell to 0-2 in their last two games, after going 3-0 in the group phase, Towns would want Dominicans to remember all that they were able to achieve.

“I hope we made all the families back home proud,” said a visibly emotional Towns after the game.

“I hope that we brought hope to a country that was told that coming here we wouldn’t be anything and we would be kinda of those games that you could win. I hope we showed the girls and boys back home that our country’s full of basketball talent and we are one of the best countries in the world for basketball.”

The Dominicans’ run in the World Cup was highlighted by a big win against World No. 10 in the group phase, and they also won three World Cup games in a row for the first time.

Despite falling short of the top prize, Towns said that they were able to display what they’re made of.

“We showed anything’s possible. We showed everything is possible. I’m proud of every one of the guys in the locker room. I’m so proud of them, all of them, I mean some of the finest basketball in my life I played in this tournament,” said Towns. 

“I hope that fans enjoyed it, obviously I hope for our country, for all the families that needed something to cheer and something to love and something to be proud of. I hope we did that,” he added.

In his first World Cup, Towns averaged 24.4 points, eight rebounds and 1.6 assists. 

The Dominican Republic finished with a 3-2 slate.

