^

Sports

Obiena recovers, strikes gold in ISTAF Berlin tilt

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 4, 2023 | 11:17am
Obiena recovers, strikes gold in ISTAF Berlin tilt
EJ Obiena in a photo from his official Instagram account on July 18, 2021.
Instagram / ernestobienapv

MANILA, Philippines – EJ Obiena bounced back from a last-place finish in the Wanda Diamond League to capture the gold medal at the ISTAF Berlin on Sunday. 

Obiena won the gold medal at the men’s pole vault event after clearing 5.92 meters on his third attempt. 

Norway’s Sondre Guttormsen and America’s KC Lightfoot copped silver and bronze, respectively, as they failed to hurdle the same height.
 
While Guttormsen and Lightfoot finished at 5.82 meters, the Norwegian pole vaulter finished third on countback. 

World No. 1 Armand Duplantis of Sweden did not participate in the event. 

Obiena’s Olympic rival Christopher Nilsen ended the competition at fourth place after clearing 5.72 meters. 

“It was a good day… 5.92 meters for the [gold,]” Obiena’s Facebook post read. 

“Finally got this outdoor trophy after so many years of coming up short,” he added. 

Obiena finished second in last year’s competition.

vuukle comment

EJ OBIENA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;They just punched us in the mouth': Kerr tips hat off to Lithuanians

‘They just punched us in the mouth': Kerr tips hat off to Lithuanians

By Dino Maragay | 12 hours ago
SA coach Steve Kerr credited Lithuania for a scorching start that resulted in the World No. 8 squad handing the fancied Americans...
Sports
fbtw
Bogdanovic cites pressure to always play better for Serbia

Bogdanovic cites pressure to always play better for Serbia

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Despite Serbia shooting its way to the quarterfinals, Bogdan Bogdanovic underscored their need to play better as the race...
Sports
fbtw
Canada stuns, unseats defending champ Spain

Canada stuns, unseats defending champ Spain

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
There will be a new FIBA World Cup champion this time around.
Sports
fbtw
Senators laud Gilas after crushing China

Senators laud Gilas after crushing China

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Wearing T-shirts emblazoned with “West Ph Sea” and a Philippine flag, senators celebrated the Gilas Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Serbia advances, ousts Dominican Republic

Serbia advances, ousts Dominican Republic

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Serbia is now on to the final phase of the FIBA World Cup after demolishing the Dominican Republic, 112-79 Sunday night at...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Djokovic passes Gojo into US Open quarters

Djokovic passes Gojo into US Open quarters

1 hour ago
Novak Djokovic swept past Croatia's Borna Gojo in straight sets on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) to book his place in the quarterfinals...
Sports
fbtw
6 PGT bets chase 2nd crown

6 PGT bets chase 2nd crown

12 hours ago
Seven legs into this year’s Philippine Golf Tour, no player has been able to score a “double,” making the...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz pulls off another stylish win medveded, Jabeur advance

Alcaraz pulls off another stylish win medveded, Jabeur advance

12 hours ago
World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz surged into the Last 16 of the US Open on Saturday as Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur kept her dream...
Sports
fbtw
Italy gains first World Cup Last 8 berth in 25 years

Italy gains first World Cup Last 8 berth in 25 years

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Italy outmuscled Puerto Rico inside in carving out a 73-57 victory last night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum to secure a first...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with