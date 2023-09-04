Obiena recovers, strikes gold in ISTAF Berlin tilt

EJ Obiena in a photo from his official Instagram account on July 18, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines – EJ Obiena bounced back from a last-place finish in the Wanda Diamond League to capture the gold medal at the ISTAF Berlin on Sunday.

Obiena won the gold medal at the men’s pole vault event after clearing 5.92 meters on his third attempt.

Norway’s Sondre Guttormsen and America’s KC Lightfoot copped silver and bronze, respectively, as they failed to hurdle the same height.



While Guttormsen and Lightfoot finished at 5.82 meters, the Norwegian pole vaulter finished third on countback.

World No. 1 Armand Duplantis of Sweden did not participate in the event.

Obiena’s Olympic rival Christopher Nilsen ended the competition at fourth place after clearing 5.72 meters.

“It was a good day… 5.92 meters for the [gold,]” Obiena’s Facebook post read.

“Finally got this outdoor trophy after so many years of coming up short,” he added.

Obiena finished second in last year’s competition.