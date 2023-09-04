‘They just punched us in the mouth': Kerr tips hat off to Lithuanians

MANILA, Philippines – USA coach Steve Kerr credited Lithuania for a scorching start that resulted in the World No. 8 squad handing the fancied Americans their first loss in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, 114-110, at the Mall of Asia Arena Sunday night.

The Lithuanians imposed their sized and showcased their hot shooting in the opening period, knocking down five triples while limiting the Americans to just 12 points as they raced to an early 31-12 lead.

“Lithuania just came out of the gates on fire,” Kerr told reporters after the humbling defeat — USA’s first in four games.

The setback, however, did not have a bearing on the Americans' overall fate in the tournament as they are already in the quarterfinal regardless.

“We're fortunate that the loss doesn't hurt us in terms of our goal, which is to win the gold. But this is a great game for us to experience,” added Kerr, whose team got hammered on the boards by a physical Lithuanian squad that ended up hauling 43 rebounds — 18 of which came from the offensive end — compared to the Americans’ 27.

“We didn't play particularly well against Montenegro, so we wanted to come out and play better. But they just punched us in the mouth,” said Kerr.

Anthony Edwards carried USA on offense with a game-high 35 points, including 16 in the first half that had them trailing by 17, 54-37.

He and the Americans did much better after the halftime break, mounting an 8-0 run highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers by Jalen Brunson and Jaren Jackson Jr. to trim Lithuania’s lead to eight, 54-46. From there, USA kept threatening their foes to end the period trailing 71-65.

“I loved the way our guys fought back, played, much better in the second half, competed like crazy and gave it a really good run but it wasn't enough,” Kerr continued.

The Lithuanians though kept their composure in the final period, weathering USA’s comeback try with crucial free throws down the stretch as the Americans tried to buy time by fouling their opponents.

Kerr, for his part, said he’s relieved that the loss came at Sunday’s non-bearing game.

“We will learn from this. We have great tape to watch, see the things we can improve upon, and go from there.”

Kerr and the rest of Team USA will begin the knockout quarterfinal against Italy Tuesday at the same venue.