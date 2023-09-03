Eala sweeps home bet, moves in W100 Tokyo tilt

MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala is off to the next round of the qualifiers for the W100 Tokyo after winning over hometown bet Kanako Morisaki, 6-4, 6-2, Sunday in Japan.

The No. 195 female singles’ tennister in the world overpowered her opponent as she completed the sweep Sunday morning.

Eala’s service game was sharp, as the Filipina ace won 34 service points compared to 26 of Morisaki.

She will be facing Anastasia Kulikova of Finland in the second round of the qualifiers on Monday.

The 23-year-old Kulikova is currently 328th in the WTA singles’ ranking.

Eala is coming off a runner-up finish in the W25 Aldershot last month.

Before that, she won the W25 Roehampton also in Great Britain.