Italy thwarts Puerto Rico to advance

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 3, 2023 | 6:07pm
Giampaolo Ricci of Italy
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- Italy is off to the final phase of the FIBA World Cup after quelling a comeback by Puerto Rico, 73-57, Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Puerto Rico trailed by double digits early in the game, but they fought back as they took the lead with a 3-pointer by Stephen Thompson Jr. to make it a 43-41 game with 4:03 remaining in the third quarter.

But the World No. 10 Italy retaliated with a 10-4 run to close out the quarter.

The Italians then carried the momentum to the fourth quarter as they led by as much as 13, 63-50, following a pair of free throws by Luca Severini.

Italy then cruised to the finish as Puerto Rico missed their shots.

A Simone Fontecchio 3-pointer with 32 seconds remaining gave Italy its biggest lead in the game, and set the final score.

With the win, Italy is going to the quarterfinal round with a 4-1 record.

Puerto Rico, meanwhile, dropped to 3-2.

The bottom two teams of each group in the second round are eliminated, and will be ranked in ninth to 16th.

Stefan Tonut and Giampaolo Ricci led Italy with 15 points apiece.

Tremont Waters led Puerto Rico once again, as he finished with 13 points on 5-of-14 shooting.

