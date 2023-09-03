^

Asian Games stint depends on KBL club, says Gilas' Abando

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 3, 2023 | 4:23pm
Rhenz Abando
MANILA, Philippines – Rhenz Abando has been a revelation for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, providing quality minutes with his play on both ends of the floor.

Now becoming a household name for Gilas fans, with supporters clamoring for more playing time for him, Abando wants to continue to contribute for the national team.

Though Korea beckons as Abando has a year remaining with reigning KBL champions Anyang KGC, the high flier looks to be available for the upcoming Asian Games later this month.

“It depends kung papayag yung team ko kasi sobrang tagal ko nang nakabakasyon,” said Abando, who also won the East Asia Super League with Anyang.

“Dapat July 9, dapat nasa Korea na ako pero nag-extend pa ako dito so it depends,” he added.

Gilas will be facing major changes ahead of the regional tournament as head coach Chot Reyes has also left his post.

Now, the Nationals will be scrambling with only weeks left to prepare.

But, if given the chance, Abando is more than willing to suit up anew.

“Yes. As long as hindi maapektuhan yung team ko sa Korea,” he said.

In the World Cup, Abando averaged 5.2 points, 2.2 boards and 0.4 assists. 

During Gilas’ sole win over China, he scored his tournament-high 14 points.

Other players in peril of missing the Asiad are B. League cagers Dwight Ramos, AJ Edu, Kai Sotto and Kiefer Ravena.

