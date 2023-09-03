^

Saso's 2-eagle run fizzles out; Khang storms ahead with 3rd 66

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 3, 2023 | 4:12pm
Philippines' Yuka Saso reacts after teeing off from the 14th tee in round 2 of the women’s golf individual stroke play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe on August 5, 2021.
KAZUHIRO NOGI / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Yuka Saso mounted a big charge on a rare two-eagle feat in the first 10 holes to swing to joint second but tripped with missed putts and errant shots at the finish and fell to joint 16th instead in a topsy-turvy third round in the Portland Classic in Oregon Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

It was so chaotic that the lead had changed hands a number of times and the frontrunner remained unclear until Megan Khang holed out with a birdie on No. 18 to produce a third straight 66 and grab the lead at 198 at the super-friendly Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

More importantly, it put the 25-year-old American 18 holes away from completing a back-to-back title feat after scoring a breakthrough in last week’s Canadian Open at the Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver that ended a six-and-a-half season search for an LPGA Tour diadem.

Columbia Edgewater and Shaughnessy are both designed by A.V. Macan, which feature towering trees.

Bianca Pagdanganan, meanwhile, failed to gain in an early start, limping with five bogeys against three bogeys before finding her rhythm late and birdying Nos. 16 and 17 for a 72 and a share of 62nd at 212.

For a while, Korean rookie Hyo Joon Jang had appeared headed to be sitting atop the heap from joint 25th after ripping the par-72 layout with a 10-under 62, one short of the course mark. She also birdied the last to cap a pair of 31s sparked by an explosive four-birdie binge to start the round on her way to a 199.

Thai Chanetee Wannasaen, who only gained a spot in the $1.5 million championship through the qualifier last Monday, seized solo third at 199 as the troika practically left some of the big guns in awe with their stellar play in another near-perfect scoring conditions.

From joint 11th after 36 holes, Saso recovered from an early mishap on No. 3 with three straight birdies from No. 4 then eagled the par-5 seventh to get to 13-under overall. Though a bogey on the par-3 next stalled her charge, the ICTSI-backed ace holed out with another eagle on No. 10 and stalked halfway leader Perrine Delacour by two.

But the 2021 US Women’s Open champion flubbed a short downhill birdie putt on No. 12 and another on the 14th then overshot the greens on the next two holes that led to bogeys.

After a par on the 17th, Saso yielded another shot on the 18th and settled for a 70 and a 205, now seven strokes behind Khang.

Delacour, who towed the stellar field with 63-67, double bogeyed the first hole but bounced back with birdies on Nos. 3 and 4. But the Frenchwoman found the going a lot tougher from there, making three bogeys against two birdies in the next 11 holes and finished the way she started – with a double bogey.

She shot herself in the foot with a 75 and tumbled to Saso’s group that included American world No. 2 Nelly Korda, who also missed a number of short putts and wound up with a 69.

With back-to-back 66s, Khang took solo third halfway through but never really looked poised to take command with a frontside 35.

But flashing the form she flaunted in Canada, Khang came through with a three-birdie blitz from No, 11 then finished with two more birdies in a solid backside 31 she highlighted with clutch par and birdie set up by shots while kneeling after twice landing in awkward spots near the greenside bunkers.

“Game feels pretty solid,” said Khang. “I think last week definitely helped build some confidence, knowing I can win out here. It’s not just if it was going to happen or when, but like it has happened. So it’s definitely a great feeling to have under the belt.”

GOLF

YUKA SASO
