Edu's confidence sky-high after sterling stint in FIBA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines -- With his stellar play throughout the FIBA World Cup, Gilas Pilipinas big man AJ Edu said the basketball meet gave him a huge confidence boost, as he voiced excitement for the future.

Edu, who sustained multiple injuries in the past, said playing at this level -- number of times against NBA stars -- feels “pretty surreal.”

“It feels pretty surreal. With all the injuries, and all that, at one point I even thought I’m done playing basketball,” Edu told reporters after Gilas’ win over China Saturday night.

“To be out here and competing with the best, and them recognizing that I’m competing with them, it’s a blessing,” he added.

Edu voiced hope that him standing his ground against NBA players would show he is capable of making it to the big league.

“My goal is to make it to the NBA one day so hopefully stuff like this show I’m capable of it,” he said.

“Huge confidence for my professional career. The fact that I still have time to learn and grow, it’s exciting,” he added.

The 23-year-old big man finished the tournament with averages of 8.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

Edu will be going back to Japan after the to prepare for the B. League, being currently signed with the Toyoma Grouses.

Asked if he will be playing for Gilas for the upcoming Asian Games, Edu said he is unsure.

“I’m not entirely sure because the B-league season starts October. But we’ll see what happens,” he said.