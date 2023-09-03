Ramos, Gilas relieved to finally nail elusive FIBA World Cup win

Dwight Ramos finished with 11 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.

MANILA, Philippines – After nine grueling games, Gilas Pilipinas is finally back in the win column in the FIBA World Cup, as they routed China, 96-75, Saturday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Fans were able to heave a sigh of relief, along with all the players on the court.

Avoiding another winless campaign in the World Cup, Gilas stalwart Dwight Ramos celebrated the victory.

“Finally, one out of five. At least we didn’t go without a win so I’m happy about that,” Ramos said, as he also celebrated his birthday on Saturday.

But even before tip off, Ramos said that there was something different about the team’s aura, as they were able to come out with an optimistic mindset against their Asian rivals.

With their four tough losses behind them, it was all about finishing on a high note.

“I think even before the game, the mood was a lot lighter. People didn’t feel so pressured and I think it showed on the court.” Ramos said.

He himself finished with 11 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.

“Everyone was contributing. It was a good team win and [Jordan Clarkson] carried us and that’s how we should play every time,” he added.

Despite the win though, Gilas will be missing Ramos once the Asian Games tip off later this month. This as he’ll be returning to Japan for his B. League season with the Levanga Hokkaido.

“[It’s] back to the B. League,” Ramos said of what’s next.

“No, I’m not playing in the Asian Games.” he clarified.

Still, Ramos has a lot to take away from his first World Cup stint. Now with high level basketball under his belt, he hopes to translate it into his pro career.

“It feels good. There’s a lot of good players, high-level basketball, and I’m coming into the B.League season with a lot of confidence and it should be good,” he said.

congrats to the philippine team, i think they took advantage of our lost focus and concentration and understanding how we played the third quarter.