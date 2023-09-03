Despite loss, KAT paints town red for Dominicans

MANILA, Philippines — NBA ace Karl-Anthony Towns will not rest on his laurels despite scoring a tournament-high in the FIBA World Cup.

As his scoring outburst went for naught in the Dominican Republic’s crucial 102-97 loss to American rival Puerto Rico, Towns assured to leave everything on the table for his country to stay in the playoff race.

“I gotta do more. My teammates are fantastic. They did what they needed to do. I gotta do a little bit more,” said the Minnesota Timberwolves center, who sizzled for 39 big points.

Towns’ eruption, coupled with 10 rebounds, equaled the 39 points of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for Jordan for the tournament’s best scoring display so far.

He tallied 19 points of his total production in the third quarter where the Dominicans started to pull away until leading by as many as 11 points only to run out of steam against the Puerto Ricans.

Tremont Waters led the way for Puerto Rico with 37 points while former PBA import John Holland came through in the clutch with a go-ahead triple to spoil Towns’ stellar outing in their epic scoring duel.

It’s the first defeat of the Dominican Republic in four matches after sweeping Group A, thus complicating its path to the quarterfinals with a must-win battle against European powerhouse Serbia.

“It’s a tough feeling. I want to get my country a win. A lot of people were counting on us to find a way to win. We just have to go back to the drawing board and get ready for the next one. Just gotta keep our heads up,” said the three-time NBA All-Star and two-time All-NBA member.

“We gotta get a win. I don’t care about point differentials and losses and all those stuff and the way you gotta win to get to the next round. I’m here to win games, find a way to win every game and let the chips fall where they may.”