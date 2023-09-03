^

Sports

Zonio wins crown via sudden death

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
September 3, 2023 | 12:00am
Zonio wins crown via sudden death
Golf stock photo.
Via istock

MANILA, Philippines — Kenrowell Zonio hit a clutch birdie on the par-5 No. 15 to card a 71 worth 55 Molave points then foiled Cliff Nuneza in the playoff to clinch the boys’ 15-18 division title in an 18-hole stroke play format in the ICTSI JPGT VisMin Classic in Cagayan de Oro last Friday.

Zonio, from Palos Verdes, made par against Nuneza’s bogey in sudden death to secure the victory and gain momentum as action shifts to the drive, chip and putt skills challenge today also at the Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club.

The Top 3 in each category (ages 9-18) with the highest combined points earned in both formats will advance to the JPGT National Finals in October.

Nuneza, from Del Monte Golf Club, earlier bounced back from a frontside 38 with birdies on Nos. 11, 14 and 17 to post the first 71 before Zonio came in four flights later to likewise put in a one-under card and force a playoff.

Zeus Sara and Nino Villacencio also finished tied with 72s worth 54 points but the former edged the latter in the countback for third-place honors in the tournament put up by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
One last shot at World Cup win for Clarkson

One last shot at World Cup win for Clarkson

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Losing in the FIBA World Cup on home ground has become tiring for Gilas Pilipinas gunner Jordan Clarkson.
Sports
fbtw
One last push for Gilas

One last push for Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Amid growing frustrations and backlash from knowledgeable and demanding supporters, Gilas Pilipinas makes its final stand...
Sports
fbtw

Chot owns blame for Gilas fall

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
“I take full accountability. I take full responsibility.”
Sports
fbtw
As 39-point ourbust still not enough vs Puerto Rico, 'disappointed' Towns admits need to more

As 39-point ourbust still not enough vs Puerto Rico, 'disappointed' Towns admits need to more

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Karl-Anthony Towns voiced disappointment as the Dominican Republic lost its first game in the FIBA World Cup at the hands...
Sports
fbtw

Two days of Klay

By Bill Velasco | 1 day ago
Filipino basketball fans received another rare treat, as four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors and his teammate Kevon Looney traveled to the country for the first time this week.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Former SMB import shines for Puerto Rico

Former SMB import shines for Puerto Rico

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Puerto Rico’s John Holland is making the most out of his return trip to the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw

Bernaldez player to watch in Mati

1 hour ago
Chelsea Bernaldez and Randy Pausanos eye back-to-back victories in their respective sides of the premier age-group category in the PPS-PEPP National Juniors tennis circuit, which ushered in the second of its three-leg...
Sports
fbtw

Heart of the matter

By Lito A. Tacujan | 1 hour ago
Perhaps, it’s doomed from the start. Gilas groped for form and ended up with bitter losses at the hands of superior rivals in the FIBA World Cup.
Sports
fbtw

Welcome to super Sunday

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
It’s Super Sunday in the FIBA World Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with