Zonio wins crown via sudden death

MANILA, Philippines — Kenrowell Zonio hit a clutch birdie on the par-5 No. 15 to card a 71 worth 55 Molave points then foiled Cliff Nuneza in the playoff to clinch the boys’ 15-18 division title in an 18-hole stroke play format in the ICTSI JPGT VisMin Classic in Cagayan de Oro last Friday.

Zonio, from Palos Verdes, made par against Nuneza’s bogey in sudden death to secure the victory and gain momentum as action shifts to the drive, chip and putt skills challenge today also at the Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club.

The Top 3 in each category (ages 9-18) with the highest combined points earned in both formats will advance to the JPGT National Finals in October.

Nuneza, from Del Monte Golf Club, earlier bounced back from a frontside 38 with birdies on Nos. 11, 14 and 17 to post the first 71 before Zonio came in four flights later to likewise put in a one-under card and force a playoff.

Zeus Sara and Nino Villacencio also finished tied with 72s worth 54 points but the former edged the latter in the countback for third-place honors in the tournament put up by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.