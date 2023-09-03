Former SMB import shines for Puerto Rico

MANILA, Philippines — Puerto Rico’s John Holland is making the most out of his return trip to the Philippines.

Holland, who played for San Miguel Beer in the PBA four years ago, played the hero’s role with his go-ahead basket in Puerto Rico’s 102-97 stunner over the Dominican Republic.

The 34-year-old wingman sank a booming trey in the last 31 seconds to give the Magnificos a 98-95 lead en route to a big win that kept them in quarterfinal contention on the FIBA World Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

And he could not be more honored to do it in front of his fans from Puerto Rico and the Philippines as well.

“It’s great to be back. I spent a short time here, but the people are most welcoming, they’ve always been friendly,” said Holland, who finished with six points, two rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes of play.

Holland, a product of Boston University with seasoned experience in different international leagues, has hooked up with former SMB teammates Alex Cabagnot and June Mar Fajardo during his Philippine stay so far.

He only had a brief stint in the 2019 PBA Governors’ Cup as a replacement import to Dez Wells, playing three matches as SMB exited in the quarterfinals with a 100-97 loss against sister team Barangay Ginebra for a foiled Grand Slam hope.

“It’s been nice. I’ve been around for so long. I feel like I have teammates in every team in the world. But yes, it’s been nice catching up with some of the guys,” beamed Holland.