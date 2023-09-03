^

Sports

Former SMB import shines for Puerto Rico

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
September 3, 2023 | 12:00am
Former SMB import shines for Puerto Rico
George Conditt (1) challenges the defense of Karl-Anthony Towns
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — Puerto Rico’s John Holland is making the most out of his return trip to the Philippines.

Holland, who played for San Miguel Beer in the PBA four years ago, played the hero’s role with his go-ahead basket in Puerto Rico’s 102-97 stunner over the Dominican Republic.

The 34-year-old wingman sank a booming trey in the last 31 seconds to give the Magnificos a 98-95 lead en route to a big win that kept them in quarterfinal contention on the FIBA World Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

And he could not be more honored to do it in front of his fans from Puerto Rico and the Philippines as well.

“It’s great to be back. I spent a short time here, but the people are most welcoming, they’ve always been friendly,” said Holland, who finished with six points, two rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes of play.

Holland, a product of Boston University with seasoned experience in different international leagues, has hooked up with former SMB teammates Alex Cabagnot and June Mar Fajardo during his Philippine stay so far.

He only had a brief stint in the 2019 PBA Governors’ Cup as a replacement import to Dez Wells, playing three matches as SMB exited in the quarterfinals with a 100-97 loss against sister team Barangay Ginebra for a foiled Grand Slam hope.

“It’s been nice. I’ve been around for so long. I feel like I have teammates in every team in the world. But yes, it’s been nice catching up with some of the guys,” beamed Holland.

vuukle comment

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
One last shot at World Cup win for Clarkson

One last shot at World Cup win for Clarkson

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Losing in the FIBA World Cup on home ground has become tiring for Gilas Pilipinas gunner Jordan Clarkson.
Sports
fbtw
One last push for Gilas

One last push for Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Amid growing frustrations and backlash from knowledgeable and demanding supporters, Gilas Pilipinas makes its final stand...
Sports
fbtw

Chot owns blame for Gilas fall

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
“I take full accountability. I take full responsibility.”
Sports
fbtw
As 39-point ourbust still not enough vs Puerto Rico, 'disappointed' Towns admits need to more

As 39-point ourbust still not enough vs Puerto Rico, 'disappointed' Towns admits need to more

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Karl-Anthony Towns voiced disappointment as the Dominican Republic lost its first game in the FIBA World Cup at the hands...
Sports
fbtw

Two days of Klay

By Bill Velasco | 1 day ago
Filipino basketball fans received another rare treat, as four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors and his teammate Kevon Looney traveled to the country for the first time this week.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Constantino, Uy banner ICTSI Del Monte

Constantino, Uy banner ICTSI Del Monte

1 hour ago
It will be a question of preparation and gains made during the break as the ladies of the Philippine Golf Tour return to action...
Sports
fbtw
Pinoys can&rsquo;t wait to lay eyes on Luka

Pinoys can’t wait to lay eyes on Luka

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Manila, get ready for “Luka Magic.”
Sports
fbtw
Despite loss, KAT paints town red for Dominicans

Despite loss, KAT paints town red for Dominicans

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
NBA ace Karl-Anthony Towns will not rest on his laurels despite scoring a tournament-high in the FIBA World Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Zonio wins crown via sudden death

Zonio wins crown via sudden death

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Kenrowell Zonio hit a clutch birdie on the par-5 No. 15 to card a 71 worth 55 Molave points then foiled Cliff Nuneza in the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with