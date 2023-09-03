^

Sports

Welcome to super Sunday

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
September 3, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — It’s Super Sunday in the FIBA World Cup.

Amid the wave of shocking upsets Friday, eight teams headed by defending champion Spain will lay everything on the line as they shoot for the last four quarterfinal berths in four knockout games – two each in the Philippines and Jakarta – today.

The Spaniards were denied an outright quarters spot after succumbing to the Davis Bertans-paced Latvians, 74-69, while Bruno Caboclo and the Brazilians stunned the heavily favored Canadian team that is backstopped by seven NBA players, 69-65.

It created a four-team logjam among the four at Group L with identical 3-1 records and arranged a pair of sudden deaths pitting Brazil with Latvia at 5:45 p.m. (Philippine time) and Spain with Canada at 9:30 p.m. at the Indonesia Arena.

It will be the same in Group I where Serbia, the Dominican Republic, Italy and Puerto Rico wound up with similar 3-1 slates.

The Italians and the Puerto Ricans face off at 4 p.m. while the Serbians and Dominicans collide at 8 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

It came to being after a pair of earthshaking wins by Italy over Serbia, 78-76, and Puerto Rico over Karl Anthony Towns’ Dominican Republic, 102-97.

The winner of the rubber matches will advance to the final round unfolding Tuesday at the MOA Arena where they will join the mighty United States, Luka Doncic and Slovenia, sharp-shooting Lithuania and Germany.

The Steve Kerr-mentored Americans and the Lithuanians will stake their immaculate record as they tackle each other today at the MOA Arena while Doncic and the Slovenians face off with the Germans in another duel of unbeaten squads the same day in Okinawa, Japan.

The four matches should generate more excitement in a tournament that is already rich with it.

And expect action to intensify in the playoff round.

