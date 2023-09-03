^

Gilas breaks wall of China

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
September 3, 2023 | 12:00am
Gilas breaks wall of China
Kai Sotto of Gilas Pilipinas delivers a heavy two-handed d u n k a g a i n s t C h i n a ’s defenders last night while Rhenz Abando (inset) gets away with his own slam at the packed Smart Araneta Coliseum.
JUN MENDOZA / AFP

Clarkson scores 34 in 21-point blowout

MANILA, Philippines — The sun finally shone on long-suffering Gilas Pilipinas on this rainy Saturday.

To a thunderous roar from loyal supporters, the fighting-for-pride Nationals whipped Asian rival China, 96-75, to end nine agonizing years of drought in the FIBA World Cup last night.

From Jordan Clarkson to the 10th player deployed by coach Chot Reyes in their must-win final bow, the Pinoy cagers left it all out there at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and delivered their best performance of the tourney.

World-class scorer Clarkson rifled in 34 markers, showcasing his insane skills by swishing in four straight triples highlighting a game-changing 25-2 bomb that lifted the Filipinos to a 73-50 tear.

Fan favorite Rhenz Abando energized the drums-led home squad with high-flying acts that went with his tireless hustle plays against the Kyle Anderson-led Chinese. Birthday boy Dwight Ramos was at his usual reliable self both ends of the floor. June Mar Fajardo, AJ Edu and Kai Sotto battled with ferocity underneath.

After 40 minutes, it was party time for the 11,080 fans, who braved the rains to rally Gilas on despite picking up four losses prior. They joined the squad in savoring Gilas’ first WC win since prevailing over Senegal, 81-79, back on Sept. 4, 2014 in Spain.

Reyes, who’s been a target of severe criticism on social media and boos at the venue, faced the supporters behind the bench clapping in unison with them and tapping his chest.

The players led by Abando (14 points), Sotto (12), Ramos (11) and Fajardo (nine) rounded the baseline cheerily as they did their first victory lap on home ground.

Fans sang “Happy Birthday” to Ramos before Gilas headed out of the Manila WC for the last time carrying a 1-4 card overall.

The 19-point triumph did nothing in terms of the derby for the Asian ticket to the Paris Olympics, which went to co-host Japan after finishing with a Continental-best 3-2 following an 80-71 verdict over Cape Verde in Okinawa.

But it did soothe the bruised pride of basketball-crazy Filipinos who were getting tired of all the losses and wished to avoid seeing their beloved team get a shameful shutout at home.

GILAS PILIPINAS
One last shot at World Cup win for Clarkson

One last shot at World Cup win for Clarkson

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Losing in the FIBA World Cup on home ground has become tiring for Gilas Pilipinas gunner Jordan Clarkson.
Sports
fbtw
One last push for Gilas

One last push for Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Amid growing frustrations and backlash from knowledgeable and demanding supporters, Gilas Pilipinas makes its final stand...
Sports
fbtw

Chot owns blame for Gilas fall

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
“I take full accountability. I take full responsibility.”
Sports
fbtw
As 39-point ourbust still not enough vs Puerto Rico, 'disappointed' Towns admits need to more

As 39-point ourbust still not enough vs Puerto Rico, 'disappointed' Towns admits need to more

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Karl-Anthony Towns voiced disappointment as the Dominican Republic lost its first game in the FIBA World Cup at the hands...
Sports
fbtw

Two days of Klay

By Bill Velasco | 1 day ago
Filipino basketball fans received another rare treat, as four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors and his teammate Kevon Looney traveled to the country for the first time this week.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Constantino, Uy banner ICTSI Del Monte

Constantino, Uy banner ICTSI Del Monte

1 hour ago
It will be a question of preparation and gains made during the break as the ladies of the Philippine Golf Tour return to action...
Sports
fbtw
Pinoys can&rsquo;t wait to lay eyes on Luka

Pinoys can’t wait to lay eyes on Luka

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Manila, get ready for “Luka Magic.”
Sports
fbtw
Despite loss, KAT paints town red for Dominicans

Despite loss, KAT paints town red for Dominicans

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
NBA ace Karl-Anthony Towns will not rest on his laurels despite scoring a tournament-high in the FIBA World Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Zonio wins crown via sudden death

Zonio wins crown via sudden death

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Kenrowell Zonio hit a clutch birdie on the par-5 No. 15 to card a 71 worth 55 Molave points then foiled Cliff Nuneza in the...
Sports
fbtw
Former SMB import shines for Puerto Rico

Former SMB import shines for Puerto Rico

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Puerto Rico’s John Holland is making the most out of his return trip to the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
