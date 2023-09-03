Gilas breaks wall of China

Kai Sotto of Gilas Pilipinas delivers a heavy two-handed d u n k a g a i n s t C h i n a ’s defenders last night while Rhenz Abando (inset) gets away with his own slam at the packed Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Clarkson scores 34 in 21-point blowout

MANILA, Philippines — The sun finally shone on long-suffering Gilas Pilipinas on this rainy Saturday.

To a thunderous roar from loyal supporters, the fighting-for-pride Nationals whipped Asian rival China, 96-75, to end nine agonizing years of drought in the FIBA World Cup last night.

From Jordan Clarkson to the 10th player deployed by coach Chot Reyes in their must-win final bow, the Pinoy cagers left it all out there at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and delivered their best performance of the tourney.

World-class scorer Clarkson rifled in 34 markers, showcasing his insane skills by swishing in four straight triples highlighting a game-changing 25-2 bomb that lifted the Filipinos to a 73-50 tear.

Fan favorite Rhenz Abando energized the drums-led home squad with high-flying acts that went with his tireless hustle plays against the Kyle Anderson-led Chinese. Birthday boy Dwight Ramos was at his usual reliable self both ends of the floor. June Mar Fajardo, AJ Edu and Kai Sotto battled with ferocity underneath.

After 40 minutes, it was party time for the 11,080 fans, who braved the rains to rally Gilas on despite picking up four losses prior. They joined the squad in savoring Gilas’ first WC win since prevailing over Senegal, 81-79, back on Sept. 4, 2014 in Spain.

Reyes, who’s been a target of severe criticism on social media and boos at the venue, faced the supporters behind the bench clapping in unison with them and tapping his chest.

The players led by Abando (14 points), Sotto (12), Ramos (11) and Fajardo (nine) rounded the baseline cheerily as they did their first victory lap on home ground.

Fans sang “Happy Birthday” to Ramos before Gilas headed out of the Manila WC for the last time carrying a 1-4 card overall.

The 19-point triumph did nothing in terms of the derby for the Asian ticket to the Paris Olympics, which went to co-host Japan after finishing with a Continental-best 3-2 following an 80-71 verdict over Cape Verde in Okinawa.

But it did soothe the bruised pride of basketball-crazy Filipinos who were getting tired of all the losses and wished to avoid seeing their beloved team get a shameful shutout at home.