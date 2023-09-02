^

Asia's best: Japan bags Olympic berth after another FIBA World Cup win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 2, 2023 | 9:28pm
Asia's best: Japan bags Olympic berth after another FIBA World Cup win
Japan finished the FIBA World Cup with a 3-2 win-loss slate.
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Japan officially clinched its seat in next year's Olympics after surviving a furious rally by Cape Verde, 80-71, in their FIBA World Cup game at the Okinawa Arena in Japan.

With the game going down the wire with 1:12 remaining after Edy Tavares split his free throws, 74-71, Japan's Joshua Hawkinson completed a three-point play for a 77-71 lead with 49 seconds left. 

After Betinho Gomes missed a 3-pointer for Cape Verde on the other end, Hawkinson sank his own with 20 seconds left to put the icing on the cake. 

Before Hawkinson's timely baskets, Japan only managed to score one point in the final quarter, off a Tavares technical foul. 

With their third win, Japan became the best Asian team in the tournament and in the process, gave the Akatsuki the direct ticket to next year's Paris Olympics. 

Hawkinson led Japan with 29 points and seven boards. 

Keisei Tominaga followed suit with 22 points. 

Cape Verde was led by Tavares and Shane da Rosa with 11 markers apiece.

Japan finished the FIBA World Cup with a 3-2 win-loss slate.

Cape Verde, meanwhile, ended its campaign with a 1-4 record.

