Doncic Manila-bound as Slovenia advances to FIBA World Cup quarters

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 2, 2023 | 6:10pm
Slovenia’s Luka Doncic (center) drives to the basket during the FIBA Basketball World Cup group K match between Slovenia and Australia at Okinawa Arena in Okinawa on September 1, 2023.
Yuichi Yamazaki / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Luka Doncic, one of the planet's greatest basketball players today, is coming to the Philippines.

The Dallas Mavericks’ franchise player and one of the NBA’s biggest draws has booked a trip to Manila after his Slovenian team walloped Australia, 91-80, Friday in Okinawa, Japan and advanced to the FIBA World Cup quarterfinals set Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It will be the first time Doncic will set foot on local soil of a country that considers the sport like a religion.

In the quarters, Doncic will join a galaxy of stars headed by an all-NBA United States squad, which boasts fan favorite Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards, the New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson and reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson, Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies.

At press time, at least 18 NBA players are assured to see action in the playoff round including Wagner brothers Franz and Mo, Dennis Schroder and Daniel Theis of Germany and Jonas Valanciunas of Lithuania.

And expect more as eight countries contest four quarters berths in four knockout showdowns today.

But no one shines brighter than Doncic’s star as the Slovenian generational talent has been killing it on the court with eye-popping averages of 27.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, seven assists, and 2.3 steals with a whopping 30 EFF (individual player efficiency).

And the country is bracing for more Luka mania to come.

