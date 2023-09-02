Quiban bombs out in Vietnam with 78

This handout from the Asian Tour taken and released on February 24, 2022 shows Philippines' Justin Quiban playing a shot during round one of the Royal's Cup golf tournament in Kanchanaburi.

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Quiban made four double bogeys in a single round in one of his worst cards in a seven-year pro career as turned from chief contender to a middling finisher in the BRG Open Championship ruled by Aussie Aaron Wilkin at Da Nang Golf Resort’s Nicklaus course in Vietnam Saturday.

Quiban moved within two of second day leader Aussie Deyen Lawson with a stirring eagle-aided 66 Friday but a frontside 38 in the final round of the 54-hole $100,000 event on the Asian Development Tour, marred by double bogeys on Nos. 3 and 5, took him out of title play.

He had hoped to mount a big run in the last seven holes after back-to-back pars from No. 10, but the two-time Philippine Golf Tour and PGT Asia winner tripped with another two straight double bogeys from No. 12. He birdied No. 14 but bogeyed Nos. 16 and 17 before holing out with another birdie for a 38 and a 78.

With a 214 total, he tied for 15th with seven others.

Wilkin, meantime, shot a 65 and snatch the championship with a 206, edging compatriot and erstwhile leader Lawson, who had a 207 after a 73.

Lloyd Go matched par 72 and wound up tied at 37th at 218.