Gilas to exert 'superhuman effort' against rival China, says Cone

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 2, 2023 | 2:59pm
Tim Cone Cone admitted that Gilas’ World Cup journey has been tough, especially since the Filipinos are winless in four games in the tournament. 
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine men’s basketball team vowed to go down swinging in its last game in the FIBA World Cup. 

With their morale “low” heading into Saturday night’s clash with a dangerous China team, Gilas Pilipinas will go out and give "superhuman effort" to exit the tournament with a win, assistant coach Tim Cone said. 

"We're now going to go out and give one more superhuman effort to beat China tonight," Cone said in a post on X (formerly Twitter.)

Cone admitted that Gilas’ World Cup journey has been tough, especially since the Filipinos are winless in four games in the tournament. 

They suffered tough losses against the Dominican Republic, Angola and Italy in the group phase.

Gilas' goal of making the Paris Olympics through the World Cup as the best Asian team was also dashed following the Nationals’ defeat to South Sudan and Japan’s second win. 

"It's been tough on all of us, the players, the coaching staff, everyone involved. Needless to say, the results have not been what we wanted, but we're proud of our effort," Cone said. 

Gilas aims to finish the tournament with a win, hoping to avoid being the first host country to end the basketball meet winless since Colombia in the 1982 FIBA World Championship. 

But they will have their hands full against their perennial Asian rival China and naturalized player and NBA talent Kyle Anderson (Chinese name Li Kaier).

