^

Sports

Filipino swimmers Israel-bound for World Aquatics Junior Championships

Philstar.com
September 2, 2023 | 2:34pm
Filipino swimmers Israel-bound for World Aquatics Junior Championships
Olympian and team coach Jessie King Lacuna takes a groupie with (from left) head of delegation Akiko Thompson, Heather White, Jasmine Mojdeh and Marcos Daos.

MANILA, Philippines – A lean five-man Philippine swimming team left for Netanya, Israel on Thursday night to challenge the world's toughest junior swimmers in the prestigious 9th World Aquatics Junior Championships slated next Wednesday (Tuesday in Manila).

National junior record holders Micaela “Water Beast” Mojdeh and Heather White lead the Philippine Team selected through FINA rankings. Joining them are Gian Santos, Alexander Eichler and Marco Daos, replacing Cambodia Southeast Asian Games double gold medalist Tea Salvino, who opted to join the team as she focuses her sight on the coming Asan Games in China. 

Former Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Commissioner and swimming icon Akiko Thompson is head of the delegation while another Olympian Jessie King Lacuna is the head coach.

“On behalf of the entire Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) Board of Trustees headed by President Miko Vargas, we pray for the successful stint of our 5 swimmers to the World Aquatics Junior World Championships in Netanya Israel,” said PAI secretary general and Batangas 1st District Rep. Eric Buhain.

“It wasn't easy getting all the necessary approval to send a team, but with the support of the World Aquatics, we had a special accommodation given the status of the then PSI. And we look forward to our possible reconfirmation as a new federation to ensure the future of our Filipino Aquatics athletes.

“We hope that they gain a lot of positive experiences and inspiration from their representation of our country in the JWC. Go for personal best times and national records. Make your country proud,” added the swimming legend and Philippine Sports Hall-of-Famer.

Both Mojdeh and White were part of the squad that sent in last year’s edition in Lima, Peru, with the former making it to the semifinals in the 100m butterfly. Mojdeh, the country’s No. 1 junior athlete, said he is thrilled for his second stint in the world juniors.

"I am excited because my teammates from Bellevue Swim club Piper and Clare will also be representing USA and Canada respectively in this big event," said the 16-year-old Mojdeh, the pride of Brent International School in Laguna.

Before the World Championships, Mojdeh and White went to Bellevue, Washington in the US for a three-month training camp at the world-class Bellevue Swim Club under the supervision of renowned swimming coach Abi Liu, a member of Team USA national coaching staff.

Mojdeh will participate in the women's 400m Individual Medley, 200m butterfly, 100m breaststroke, 200m IM, 100m butterfly, and 200m breaststroke, while the 15-year-old Filipino-Brind Vietnam-based White takes part in the women's 100m butterfly, 100m freestyle, 50m freestyle, and 200m freestyle.

The 16-year-old Santos will be seeing action in the 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle, while Filipino-German Eichler will take part in the 100m and 200m butterfly.

vuukle comment

SWIMMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Chot owns blame for Gilas fall

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
“I take full accountability. I take full responsibility.”
Sports
fbtw
They all want to break bread with Pacman

They all want to break bread with Pacman

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
The “PacMania” in the FIBA World Cup went a notch higher and beyond just the participants in the global show...
Sports
fbtw

Two days of Klay

By Bill Velasco | 16 hours ago
Filipino basketball fans received another rare treat, as four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors and his teammate Kevon Looney traveled to the country for the first time this week.
Sports
fbtw
As 39-point ourbust still not enough vs Puerto Rico, 'disappointed' Towns admits need to more

As 39-point ourbust still not enough vs Puerto Rico, 'disappointed' Towns admits need to more

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Karl-Anthony Towns voiced disappointment as the Dominican Republic lost its first game in the FIBA World Cup at the hands...
Sports
fbtw

Marquee players eye PBA draft

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
The word is out that several blue-chip players are applying for the PBA draft set at Market! Market! in Taguig on Sept. 17. Fil-Ams Stephen Holt, Deschon Winston and Keith Datu are confirmed to turn in their applications...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sibol guaranteed of medals in World Esports Championship

Sibol guaranteed of medals in World Esports Championship

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
The country’s national esports team Sibol is already assured of two medals in the ongoing 15th World Esports Champ...
Sports
fbtw
Top Filipina golfers duke it out in LPGT Del Monte Championship

Top Filipina golfers duke it out in LPGT Del Monte Championship

4 hours ago
It will be a question of preparation and making gains during the break as the ladies of the Philippine Golf Tour return to...
Sports
fbtw
Puerto Rico's Conditt relishes crucial defensive stop vs Dominicans

Puerto Rico's Conditt relishes crucial defensive stop vs Dominicans

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
One of the most clutch moments in the down-the-wire win of Puerto Rico over previously unbeaten Dominican Republic was a great...
Sports
fbtw
Bernaldez, Pausanos seek to keep going in PPS Mati netfest

Bernaldez, Pausanos seek to keep going in PPS Mati netfest

4 hours ago
Chelsea Bernaldez and Randy Pausanos set off for back-to-back victories in their respective sides of the premier age-group...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with